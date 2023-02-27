CROWN POINT — For the first time since 2009, Crown Point Community School Corp. is redrawing the geographic boundaries of its elementary and middle schools for the 2023-24 school year and beyond, meaning around 2,000 district students will be attending new schools come fall.

During Monday night's school board meeting, CPCSC released the highly anticipated maps and details on redistricting, and the board subsequently approved them unanimously. Beginning at noon Tuesday, interactive maps will be available online at cps.k12.in.us/redistrict23, the district said.

Matt Ruess, CPCSC chief financial officer, who presented the maps, said the administration made these decisions based on data with the goal of creating an equitable balance between schools that uses the district's space most efficiently. He hopes these maps last a long time, just like the previous ones.

"Nobody currently in our school corporation has gone through redistricting," Ruess said, explaining that the current seniors entered kindergarten after the last redistricting. "The goal is to have that happen again."

A little over 1,000 elementary students, or approximately 35%, and a little over 900 middle school students, or approximately 45%, will be changing schools, Ruess said.

Eisenhower Elementary will have an anticipated enrollment of 500, and the district expects it to experience "moderate" growth in the near future, Ruess said. Lake Street Elementary will have an anticipated enrollment of 555, and the district expects "low" growth there. MacArthur Elementary will have an anticipated enrollment of 475, and the district expects "high" growth there. Solon Robinson Elementary will have an anticipated enrollment of 530, and the district expects "low" enrollment there. Timothy Ball Elementary will have an anticipated enrollment of 550, and the district expects "low" enrollment there. Winfield Elementary will have an anticipated enrollment of 520, and the district expects "high" growth there. The biggest elementary school in the district, Jerry Ross Elementary will have an anticipated enrollment of 630, and the district expects "moderate" growth there.

"If anything that we're slightly uncomfortable with or concerned about and that we'll be monitoring closely it's Jerry Ross," Ruess said, "because you can see just how close the number of students is to the capacity and that moderate growth rate."

Superintendent Todd Terrill said the district is a few weeks away from looking at bus routes. Additionally, he said administrators are working to support this transition.

"Our teachers, administrators and staff are ready to welcome our new families," Sabrina Ramirez, director of elementary education, said. "They are excited about this opportunity to support the transition to make this as smooth as possible for our students and their parents or caregivers."

Ramirez said principals will be reaching out to parents of students attending new schools March 7. Additionally, all schools will be hosting meet and greets with students in May and open houses and "Popsicles on the Playground" events in August to help students and families get acquainted with their new schools.

Mark Gianfermi, director of secondary education, said the district will be hosting an incoming sixth grade parent night April 26, a parent night at families' new schools Aug. 10, new student orientations Aug. 10-11 and a "meet the teacher" event Aug. 17.

