Crown Point Schools returning to class Tuesday

CROWN POINT — Crown Point Community School Corp. students are set to return to class Tuesday morning after a network outage and fears over a potential cybersecurity breach closed district schools on Monday.

The school district said its network may have been compromised during a network outage last week. In response to that, it sent a letter to all families in the district Saturday informing them that classes would be cancelled on Monday to allow teachers and administrators to "better prepare for teaching and operating with limited access to the network this week."

On Monday, the district sent another message reiterating that classes would return on Tuesday and outlining what operations would look like.

Teachers will have backup lesson plans this week that do not involve technology, the district said. Normally, students use Chromebook laptops for all their lessons. Students are still being asked to bring their Chromebooks.

Additionally, the district said its email system is not operational, so to communicate with schools, parents will need to call via telephone — though the district can't receive voicemails at this time — or a communication application like ParentSquare, Remind or Class Dojo.

The district said that it was aware of parents' social-media posts claiming it isn't safe for students to use their Chromebooks due to the potential security breach. It said this is incorrect.

"Thank you for being flexible and patient as we navigate instruction this week," Superintendent Todd Terrill wrote in the message.

Meanwhile, the district is conducting an investigation into the potential security breach and the outages with the help of a third-party cybersecurity company.

Brooke Allen, communications director for Crown Point Community School Corp., said that district officials do not have any new details on that investigation at this time.

The district said that its building security systems are working as normal, that breakfast and lunch service at the schools will not be disrupted and that it will inform parents when the investigation into this issue is complete.