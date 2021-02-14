Crown Point schools to launch online kindergarten preregistration later this month

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Community School Corp. is getting ready to welcome students a part of the future class of 2034.
The school corporation announced kindergarten preregistration for the 2021-2022 academic year will begin on Feb. 23 and end on March 9, according to a news release.
This year, for the first time, registration will take place online.
To be eligible, students must be 5 years old before Aug. 1, and live within the school district boundaries. The school corporation doesn't accept tuition students, the news release states.
Preregistration can be completed at www.cps.k12.in.us/kindergarten. While preregistration doesn't begin until Feb. 23, the webpage is live.
To complete the process, parents will need clear scans or photos of the following documents:
- The child’s certified birth certificate, not the hospital certificate
- The child’s immunization record
- The child’s social security card
- A valid driver’s license or state photo ID with current address
- Two documents to prove residency, including utility bills, such as NIPSCO or water, a property deed or mortgage statement,or a Lake County tax bill.
Parents who have question should contact their child's future elementary school, which can be found by visiting www.cps.k12.in.us/kindergarten and clicking, “Which school will I go to?”
Once the preregistration process is complete, parents will receive further information about kindergarten screens and the annual Kindergarten Roundup at a later date, the release states.