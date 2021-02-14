Crown Point schools to launch online kindergarten preregistration later this month

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Community School Corp. is getting ready to welcome students a part of the future class of 2034.

The school corporation announced kindergarten preregistration for the 2021-2022 academic year will begin on Feb. 23 and end on March 9, according to a news release.

This year, for the first time, registration will take place online.

To be eligible, students must be 5 years old before Aug. 1, and live within the school district boundaries. The school corporation doesn't accept tuition students, the news release states.

Preregistration can be completed at www.cps.k12.in.us/kindergarten. While preregistration doesn't begin until Feb. 23, the webpage is live.

To complete the process, parents will need clear scans or photos of the following documents: