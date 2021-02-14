 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crown Point schools to launch online kindergarten preregistration later this month
urgent

Crown Point schools to launch online kindergarten preregistration later this month

{{featured_button_text}}
Crown Point schools to launch online kindergarten preregistration later this month

Kindergarten students at Solon Robinson Elementary School in Crown Point place papers on a happiness wall on March 20, 2018.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Community School Corp. is getting ready to welcome students a part of the future class of 2034.

The school corporation announced kindergarten preregistration for the 2021-2022 academic year will begin on Feb. 23 and end on March 9, according to a news release.

This year, for the first time, registration will take place online.

To be eligible, students must be 5 years old before Aug. 1, and live within the school district boundaries. The school corporation doesn't accept tuition students, the news release states.

Preregistration can be completed at www.cps.k12.in.us/kindergarten. While preregistration doesn't begin until Feb. 23, the webpage is live.

To complete the process, parents will need clear scans or photos of the following documents:

  • The child’s certified birth certificate, not the hospital certificate
  • The child’s immunization record
  • The child’s social security card
  • A valid driver’s license or state photo ID with current address
  • Two documents to prove residency, including utility bills, such as NIPSCO or water, a property deed or mortgage statement,or a Lake County tax bill.

Parents who have question should contact their child's future elementary school, which can be found by visiting www.cps.k12.in.us/kindergarten and clicking, “Which school will I go to?”

Once the preregistration process is complete, parents will receive further information about kindergarten screens and the annual Kindergarten Roundup at a later date, the release states.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 14

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts