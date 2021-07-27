Crown Point schools will start this fall 'like a normal school year'

Wearing masks has lowered positivity in the schools, she said. Her junior year was less positive than her sophomore year, and she said she can't do that again for her senior year.

A father of three boys in the district, including one who is under the age of 12, said he wanted to see the district mandate masking until a vaccine is available for all children who want one. He said masking, social distancing and other mitigation strategies work, so he'd like to see those continue until all families who want their children to be vaccinated have the option to do so.

Terrill thanked people for coming on both sides of the issue and said that while he thinks the country is lacking civility while talking about issues, he appreciates how the Crown Point community has supported the kids over the past year.

According to the policy outlined on the district website, masks will be optional in all facilities except for buses. A child who rides the bus will need to have a mask with them each day.