Crown Point schools will start this fall 'like a normal school year'

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Community School Corp. outlined and approved a straightforward return to learn plan for the coming school year at its Monday night board meeting.
"It is my recommendation that the 21-22 school year start like a normal school year," Superintendent Todd Terrill said.
At Monday night's meeting, the public comment portion was extended because of the number of people who wanted to speak, many of whom wanted to express their opinions on masks. Public comments were taken before the return to learn plan was proposed by Terrill.
Many of the parents who spoke said they wanted optional masks for the coming school year, and some even said that if masks were required, they would take their child out of the district.
The first parent who spoke, who said she is a holistic health practitioner, said she would pull her child from the district, if they required masks, taught critical race theory or mandated vaccines.
Masks, she said, are useless, and her child still got COVID-19 from someone at school even though they were both wearing masks.
Her comments and others similar were applauded by the audience.
A rising senior at Crown Point High School addressed the board saying she wanted to talk about the emotional aspect of masking. She said the school is based on how far a smile can go, but with masks you can't offer someone a small smile in the hallway to try to lift their spirits.
Wearing masks has lowered positivity in the schools, she said. Her junior year was less positive than her sophomore year, and she said she can't do that again for her senior year.
A father of three boys in the district, including one who is under the age of 12, said he wanted to see the district mandate masking until a vaccine is available for all children who want one. He said masking, social distancing and other mitigation strategies work, so he'd like to see those continue until all families who want their children to be vaccinated have the option to do so.
Terrill thanked people for coming on both sides of the issue and said that while he thinks the country is lacking civility while talking about issues, he appreciates how the Crown Point community has supported the kids over the past year.
According to the policy outlined on the district website, masks will be optional in all facilities except for buses. A child who rides the bus will need to have a mask with them each day.
The return to learn plan that was approved at the board meeting isn't a tiered-system nor does it contain different levels of protocol based on the amount of positive COVID-19 cases, but it says the procedures outlined may be changed if there is an increase in cases in schools or a government organization gives new mandates.
Authority was given to the superintendent to implement changes to the plan so the school corporation can act quickly, if needed.
Students or staff who are sick must stay home, so the district is asking people to screen daily for any symptoms.
Proof of vaccination will not be required for any student or staff member, and anyone who tests positive must quarantine for at least 14 days. People who test positive can't return to school until they are symptom-free.
Schools will call parents if another student in their child's class or on the same bus as their child tests positive, but it is just for informational purposes. The district will not be contact tracing.
Hand sanitizer will be available in all classrooms and common areas, and the plan says good hygiene, such as frequent hand washing, is important. The buildings and buses will continue to be cleaned and sanitized.
Field trips will return to normal, and visitors and volunteers are welcomed back into the building, but must schedule their visit in advance.