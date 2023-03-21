CROWN POINT — Crown Point High School senior Chris Gloff has been named the 2023 Indiana High School Journalist of the Year, an honor that includes a $1,000 scholarship.

A three-person panel and the Indiana High School Press Association cited "his journalistic skill, commitment to leading others and dedication to using multiple storytelling methods to address subject matter vital to the Crown Point community," according to the release announcing Gloff's victory.

"This candidate shows a clear commitment to journalism and rich storytelling," said Lisa Renze-Rhodes, contest judge and Ball State University’s manager of unified media. "The extra effort and attention paid to sourcing, researching, reporting and presentation reveal the work of someone who would appear to be far more advanced in their career as a journalist. It speaks exceptionally well to the integrity and work ethic this candidate brings to the craft."

Gloff is a participant in his high school's journalism program, reporting news for CPTV, Crown Point High School's online news channel, and TheDOGRadio, an online student radio station. He is also the student president of the IHSPA executive board.

Gloff was recommended by David Haugh, an 18-year veteran of the Chicago Tribune and a sports radio host for WSCR (670 AM).

"His commitment to that goal comes through in everything he does, whether it’s reading the news at the anchor desk or writing a story on deadline," Haugh wrote. "The dedication to the craft, at that stage of development for any broadcaster or journalist, typically is the hardest thing to teach but the easiest to identify. You can’t have a conversation with Chris or go through his work samples without that becoming obvious."

Gloff wasn't the only Northwest Indiana student honored in the competition. Reena Alsakaji, a Munster High School student, was a finalist.

"I say this in awe of her work ethic," Munster High School student media adviser Sarah-Anne Lanman said. "She is tireless, motivated and exacting. I’ve rarely worked with a student who’s worked as hard as her. Reena has been on newspaper staff for the past three years. These have been difficult years: working through the COVID pandemic and all sorts of changes. The challenges that have been thrown up by COVID, and beyond, Reena has survived with aplomb."

Jack Forrest of Center Grove High School south of Indianapolis also was a finalist. Each received a $250 scholarship.