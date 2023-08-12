WHITING — Calumet College of St. Joseph and Ivy Tech Lake County are celebrating the construction of a new computer center at CCSJ.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday to open the new computer lab and server room.

Present were various officials from both colleges, including CCSJ president Amy McCormack, Ivy Tech Lake County interim Chancellor Marcos Rodriquez and former chancellor Louis Gonzalez.

According to CCSJ spokesperson Brian Lowry, computer center was built to meet the needs of the joint cybersecurity program established by the institutions in 2021.

College leaders noted how proud they were of the collaboration between the institutions.

“This partnership has allowed us to offer a more comprehensive and affordable cybersecurity education than either institution could offer on its own,” Rodriquez said.

Ron Bush, the outgoing cybersecurity program director at CCSJ, said the need for cybersecurity specialists has never been greater.

“Everyone needs someone to protect their business, their agency, their program,” he said.

Students enrolled in Ivy Tech’s cybersecurity program will take some courses at CCSJ. Once they complete their associate’s degree at the community college, students can transfer to CCSJ and complete a minor in cybersecurity, which was started last fall.

This fall, around 10 Ivy Tech students will take cybersecurity courses in the new computer center, alongside CCSJ students.

