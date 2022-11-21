Danielle Bazin prepares to take over District 1 seat on Crown Point School Board

CROWN POINT — Danielle Bazin hopes to combine her experience as a business owner and former teacher to bring a unique perspective to the Crown Point Community School Corp. board.

In Nov. 8's election, Bazin — whose four children attend Taft Middle School and Crown Point High School — won the District 1 seat. She earned 1,834 votes, or 49% of the electorate, edging out Dawn Cade, who received 32% of the votes, and Michael Hanger, who received 19%.

From 2008 to 2015, Bazin was a second-grade teacher at Eisenhower Elementary. When she retired in 2015 to start an Allstate insurance agency, she considered running for the school board.

"At that point, the board had just turned over and there were three new members," she said. "And I actually sat down and talked with a couple of them, just about running and what was going on and kind of some pain points I had seen from inside the buildings. And it was actually really refreshing."

After those conversations, she felt confident in the new members' ability to run the board, so decided to hold off.

Years later, David Warne, who had represented District 1 since 2014, moved out of the district and ran for the open at-large seat; he lost to Tim Vassar. This left an open seat that Bazin felt she was equipped to fill.

"I thought it was a perfect opportunity to jump in. I feel like at this point I'm even better equipped to serve on the board because I now have eight years of business-running experience."

Bazin believes her teaching experience gives her insight into what teachers want and need to best do their jobs, but her business experiences gives her the ability to make those wants and needs happen and determine which are practical.

"When I was teaching, there are a ton of things that I would have liked to see, right?" she said. "And now running a business, I can see lot of of things were 'Yes, it would be nice to have. However, it requires X, Y and Z to happen on the business end.' So sometimes, the things I would have liked as a teacher would not have made sense, whether it's for budget reasons or how it affects 8,000 students overall or whatever those things might be."

Bazin plans to spend the early days of her school board tenure learning.

"My first priority will be to ask a lot of questions to a lot of people," she said. "I think it's a little bit foolish to come in and think that you have all the answers."

She said her goal will be to create a "feedback loop between teachers and the administration." This will help her identify what needs to be done to make the schools run more efficiently.

"I'm excited to be part of the redistricting process. I think there will be a lot of challenges and opportunities that come with that."

The Crown Point district's boundaries are being redrawn because of population growth and demographic changes. The district plans to have students begin at new schools at the start of the 2023-24 academic year.

"Change is always challenging for folks," Bazin said. "The way that the transition is executed will be meaningful for a lot of people in making that less challenging or more challenging."

Redistricting also gives an opportunity to look at class size and hopefully create a better student-to-teacher ratio: "It'll be interesting to see if that's feasible," she said.

Bazin's swearing-in has not been scheduled, but she said it will occur before Jan. 15, 2023.