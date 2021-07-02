Demolition begins at Hammond High School

HAMMOND — Demolition commenced Thursday on the old Hammond High School, officials said.

Crews started by taking out the windows from the south side of the building, according to information provided by the School City of Hammond. This is sooner than the original estimate from The Skillman Corporation, the team managing the demo, that work would start in mid-July.

Once the windows were removed, crews began to tear down the building itself. Skillman plans to work north, demolishing one section of the building at a time.

SCH said it didn't originally anticipate the building would be down by the time school starts on Aug. 18, but the end date could shift up given the earlier start date.

Registration for new and returning students opens in mid-July. Online registration can be done through the PowerSchool Parent Portal or families can call Student Services at 219-933-2400.

