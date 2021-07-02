 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Demolition begins at Hammond High School
alert urgent

Demolition begins at Hammond High School

HAMMOND — Demolition commenced Thursday on the old Hammond High School, officials said.

Crews started by taking out the windows from the south side of the building, according to information provided by the School City of Hammond. This is sooner than the original estimate from The Skillman Corporation, the team managing the demo, that work would start in mid-July.

Follow Tristan DeFord and his crew of Superior Ambulance Paramedics this Sunday.

Once the windows were removed, crews began to tear down the building itself. Skillman plans to work north, demolishing one section of the building at a time.  

SCH said it didn't originally anticipate the building would be down by the time school starts on Aug. 18, but the end date could shift up given the earlier start date.

Hammond Central on budget, on track to open for fall semester

Registration for new and returning students opens in mid-July. Online registration can be done through the PowerSchool Parent Portal or families can call Student Services at 219-933-2400.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Are some vaccines better than others?

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education Reporter

AnnMarie Hilton is an education reporter for The Times. She grew up in a Chicago suburb and studied journalism at Northwestern University. Before coming to The Times, she worked as a business reporter in Wisconsin.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts