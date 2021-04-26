District 215 breaks ground on home for new barbering and cosmetology program

CALUMET CITY — When incoming Superintendent Sophia Jones-Redmond learned District 215 was planning to start an outsourced barber and cosmetology program, she had one question.
It was: "Have we signed a contract?"
The answer was no.
"I said, 'Good, we're not, because the program was going to be limited to around 10 to 12 students and it was an exorbitant amount of money," Jones-Redmond said Thursday. "I figured long term, if we wanted to have something sustainable we needed to do it ourselves."
That's exactly what District 215 is doing. An in-house barbering and cosmetology program will launch this fall in a space that was occupied by TF North High School's auto shop before it was moved to the Thornton Fractional Center for Academics and Technology.
A groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the space's transformation was held Thursday, attended by District 215 board members and administrators.
Jones-Redmond has seen firsthand the possibilities of a barbering and cosmetology program for high school students. She helped launch one at the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice facilities in Chicago and west suburban Warrenville.
On a broader level, she is a strong supporter of vocational education as well as college prep programs.
"I have a doctorate in education but when I was in high school, I learned woodwork," Jones-Redmond said. "I was in electric shop, I learned how to change an outlet."
The application deadline for District 215's two-year program was last week, but Jones-Redmond said officials will be flexible if students decide before next fall that they'd like to take part.
She added that District 215 also plans to work with South Suburban College, which recently launched the first barbering and cosmetology program at a public college or university in Illinois.
"We have a partnership with South Suburban, we're not in competition," Jones-Redmond said. "We're looking at how we can have an articulated agreement because the kids have to earn 1,500 hours (of clinical work) and that's difficult to do. It's going to entail summer, after school.
"If they don't finish (in high school), we want them to go on to South Suburban College."
The other plus in addition to giving District 215 students more career options is finding a new use for the old auto shop area on the east side of the TF North building.
"We're repurposing," Jones-Redmond said. "This has been an eyesore. We're breathing new life into a place that's been abandoned for many years."