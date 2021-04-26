District 215 breaks ground on home for new barbering and cosmetology program

"I have a doctorate in education but when I was in high school, I learned woodwork," Jones-Redmond said. "I was in electric shop, I learned how to change an outlet."

The application deadline for District 215's two-year program was last week, but Jones-Redmond said officials will be flexible if students decide before next fall that they'd like to take part.

She added that District 215 also plans to work with South Suburban College, which recently launched the first barbering and cosmetology program at a public college or university in Illinois.

"We have a partnership with South Suburban, we're not in competition," Jones-Redmond said. "We're looking at how we can have an articulated agreement because the kids have to earn 1,500 hours (of clinical work) and that's difficult to do. It's going to entail summer, after school.

"If they don't finish (in high school), we want them to go on to South Suburban College."

The other plus in addition to giving District 215 students more career options is finding a new use for the old auto shop area on the east side of the TF North building.

"We're repurposing," Jones-Redmond said. "This has been an eyesore. We're breathing new life into a place that's been abandoned for many years."

