District 215 launches initiative to better help students prepare for college or trades

LANSING — Getting high school students better prepared for the next step, whether it be college or a trade, is the mission of a newly launched department in Thornton Fractional District 215.
The career development department, which will serve students at TF North in Calumet City and TF South in Lansing, will coordinate a variety of initiatives, including the new two-year barbering and cosmetology program, the new electrical program, a future teachers track and other courses that allow high school students to earn college credits.
John Robinzine, the district's assistant superintendent of career development, and Ricardo Johnson, the director of career and technical education, will oversee the new department.
"Twenty or 30 years ago, there was a paradigm shift," Robinzine said. "With math scores down, (schools) started pushing college-bound career options. Most parents were only feeling their students could be successful if they went off to get a college degree."
But as more good-paying jobs emerge not requiring a college degree, educators are now looking to help prepare students for other career paths, he noted.
The barbering and cosmetology program is up and running this fall with 24 students, Robinzine said, with that number expected to grow as the next cohort is added for the 2022-23 school year.
The electrical program is made up of two courses that help students gain an apprenticeship with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers/NECA Local 134.
District 215 will use a grant from the Illinois State Board of Education to offer two dual-credit courses in education in cooperation with South Suburban College and Governors State University.
There's another dual-credit partnership between District 215 and South Suburban for such courses as business writing, Microsoft Office technology, engineering and building construction.
To give students more options, dual-credit courses — previously only offered in the spring — now will be available in the fall as well.
Robinzine said District 215 also hopes to launch a manufacturing program of its own after first partnering with an existing program to serve students as soon as possible.