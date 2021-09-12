District 215 launches initiative to better help students prepare for college or trades

LANSING — Getting high school students better prepared for the next step, whether it be college or a trade, is the mission of a newly launched department in Thornton Fractional District 215.

The career development department, which will serve students at TF North in Calumet City and TF South in Lansing, will coordinate a variety of initiatives, including the new two-year barbering and cosmetology program, the new electrical program, a future teachers track and other courses that allow high school students to earn college credits.

John Robinzine, the district's assistant superintendent of career development, and Ricardo Johnson, the director of career and technical education, will oversee the new department.

"Twenty or 30 years ago, there was a paradigm shift," Robinzine said. "With math scores down, (schools) started pushing college-bound career options. Most parents were only feeling their students could be successful if they went off to get a college degree."

But as more good-paying jobs emerge not requiring a college degree, educators are now looking to help prepare students for other career paths, he noted.