District 215 students earn free college credits with top universities via partnership

Students at TF North and TF South can get a head start on college, and receive course credit at such prestigious schools as Harvard, Arizona State and Howard, thanks to a new partnership.
The District 215 schools said in news release they have teamed up with National Education Equity Lab, which offers the college-level courses free of charge to underserved communities across the country.
Courses are are co-taught by a college professor and a District 215 teacher.
In the fall 2021 semester, 11 students took the first NEEL course — Poetry in America: The City from Whitman to Hip Hop — which was offered by Arizona State in collaboration with Harvard professor Dr. Elisa New. Among the topics covered were the Harlem Renaissance, the Beats, the New York School and the Chicago School, according to the release.
The co-teachers were TF North's Carrie Hood and TF South's Julie Kelly.
"The NEEL experience has been enriching and rewarding to see our students engage in the next step in their futures," Kelly said in the release. "Each of them rose to the challenges in sophisticated thinking and writing as well as the adjustments to their time management.
"The growth sets up each of these students for a smooth transition to university life."
The current semester's offering is Principles of Criminal Justice from Howard, taught by Howard professor Dr. Bahiyyah Muhammad and social studies teacher Eric Siemann. On Jan. 21, Lansing police Chief Al Phillips and resource officer Kiara Bogan joined the class for a question-and-answer session.
Siemann said he appreciated the opportunity to learn more about criminal justice, which will help inform other classes he teaches.
