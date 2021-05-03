Diversity club, tip line to report bullying established following removal of pride flag from classrooms

The middle school is also hosting an anti-bullying poster competition and reminding students there are counselors, a school resource officer and social and learning specialists they can turn to at the school.

Pettit said there are also talks of putting up signs promoting unity and inclusion.

According to school officials, removal of the flags was in response to complaints from parents and students about symbols conflicting with their personal and political beliefs.

School officials also said the flags were not directly related to the curriculum in the classrooms where they were on display and caused disruption to the learning environment.

Meaghan Bailey, of Valparaiso, was among the supporters of the LBGTQ community at the meeting.

Bailey said she showed up as an ally of people who identify as LGBTQ and it seemed like the administration was moving in the right direction.

However, she was disappointed there was no mention of returning the flags.

Bailey said the flags are a way of informing students who they can turn to with an issue related to their gender identity without fear of being ridiculed.