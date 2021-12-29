 Skip to main content
Double-digit pay raises for Hammond teachers, school staff in new contract
Hammond Central High School first day

Students and faculty attend the first day of school at Hammond Central High School on Aug. 18.

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

HAMMOND — The School City of Hammond is significantly boosting pay for its teachers and all other school personnel amid increased competition for experienced workers.

New collective bargaining agreements ratified Dec. 21 by the school district's board of trustees provide an 11.3% raise for all employees, retroactive to the July 7 start of the 2021-22 school year.

In addition, educators are receiving a $3,000 stipend payment on top of the salary hike, while administrators and support staff are getting one-time stipends equivalent to 6.2% of their annual salaries.

"Our top priority is to ensure that each and every child within the School City of Hammond gets a quality education. The 11.3% raise represents the largest raise we’ve ever paid out," Superintendent Scott Miller said.

The new contract sets a new annual base pay of $47,000 for teachers with a bachelor's degree, and $48,000 for teachers who've earned a master's degree.

It also provides an annual $2,000 stipend for educators teaching college-level dual credit classes, $2,000 a year for state-licensed and certified instructors of English language learners and a $900 bonus for educators serving as mentors to first- or second-year teachers.

In addition, the school district will deposit $1,000 in a health savings account for any employee participating in the district's high-deductible health insurance plan, and the contract provides that vaccinated teachers don't have to use sick time if they subsequently test positive for COVID-19.

"Making a significant investment in our teachers, administrators and supportive staff further helps us retain our valuable employees, and helps attract others who are willing to commit to our students' education and well-being," Miller said.

