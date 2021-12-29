Double-digit pay raises for Hammond teachers, school staff in new contract

HAMMOND — The School City of Hammond is significantly boosting pay for its teachers and all other school personnel amid increased competition for experienced workers.

New collective bargaining agreements ratified Dec. 21 by the school district's board of trustees provide an 11.3% raise for all employees, retroactive to the July 7 start of the 2021-22 school year.

In addition, educators are receiving a $3,000 stipend payment on top of the salary hike, while administrators and support staff are getting one-time stipends equivalent to 6.2% of their annual salaries.

"Our top priority is to ensure that each and every child within the School City of Hammond gets a quality education. The 11.3% raise represents the largest raise we’ve ever paid out," Superintendent Scott Miller said.

The new contract sets a new annual base pay of $47,000 for teachers with a bachelor's degree, and $48,000 for teachers who've earned a master's degree.