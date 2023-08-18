HAMMOND — The Distressed Unit Appeals Board recently met with officials from the School City of Hammond.

The school district’s spokesperson, Nathaniel George, confirmed the meeting with The Times, saying Hammond schools appeared on DUAB’s radar due to declining enrollment numbers and declining cash balances.

Hammond schools provided the state board with the district’s financial and staffing reports, according to George.

Despite appearing on DUAB’s radar, George says the school district is not concerned. He did say DUAB will be paying attention to the results of the referendum.

George said Hammond schools is cautiously optimistic the community will support the upcoming operating referendum renewal in November.

If voters approve the renewal, the Hammond operating referendum would continue at $0.44 per $100 of assessed valuation for another eight years. It would fund teaching and staff positions, educational and equity program, transportation services, safety and security programs, and school health services.

Peter Miller, the executive director of DUAB, says contacting and meeting with a school district is part of their assessment process.

According to Miller, the state board prepares an annual report identifying candidates for their assessment. The process is meant to have an early warning system to alert the state and the school districts themselves of financial concerns so the districts can correct course.

These assessments, according to Miller, are to avoid another state takeover of a local school district, such as those of Gary and Muncie schools.

During the Aug. 15 school board meeting, Hammond schools CFO Eric Krutz provided the school board of trustees with the previous month’s financial report. He told the board the school district’s educational and operating referendum funds were under budget by just over 3% and 15%, respectively; while the operation fund was over budget by nearly 16%.

Trustee Carlotta Blake-King told Krutz she was confused about how some funds could be under budget, given he had told the board at the beginning of the year they were overspending.

Krutz replied by telling Blake-King it was not unreasonable to characterize the school district as overspending since it had spent $10 million more than it received in 2022.

Furthermore, Krutz said the upcoming referendum would be a big indicator of how Hammond schools would proceed to fix the overspending.

“Is it gonna be some small corrective actions that we make in certain areas, or is it gonna be a big corrective action?” Krutz said

According to the school district, the operating referendum makes up 13% of the overall budget.

Hammond schools Superintendent Scott Miller has previously said if the referendum vote fails, the school district would have to cut employee positions and some school services.

PHOTOS: Federal Courthouse in Hammond in national pollinator research