Duneland adding remote learning options for quarantined students

CHESTERTON — Duneland School Corp. is adding options for students in quarantine to keep learning while away from school.

Thursday's edition of DuneNews, the district's newsletter, said students in quarantine will have access to follow along with their teachers and course work while away from school. Teachers can choose to keep students up to date by using a live feed into their classrooms, Zoom, Google Meet or pre-recorded lessons on Canvas and/or YouTube.

Attendance will not be taken for students participating from home, the newsletter said, and students are responsible for the work they miss, if they don't participate.

Parents or students with specific questions about options for staying current with work should contact their teachers and/or building principals, the newsletter said.

The most recent version of the district's COVID-19 dashboard says there are 21 active cases, including nine at Chesterton High School. Active cases include those within the 10-day isolation period, the dashboard says.