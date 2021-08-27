Duneland adding remote learning options for quarantined students

CHESTERTON — Duneland School Corp. is adding options for students in quarantine to keep learning while away from school.
Thursday's edition of DuneNews, the district's newsletter, said students in quarantine will have access to follow along with their teachers and course work while away from school. Teachers can choose to keep students up to date by using a live feed into their classrooms, Zoom, Google Meet or pre-recorded lessons on Canvas and/or YouTube.
Attendance will not be taken for students participating from home, the newsletter said, and students are responsible for the work they miss, if they don't participate.
Parents or students with specific questions about options for staying current with work should contact their teachers and/or building principals, the newsletter said.
The most recent version of the district's COVID-19 dashboard says there are 21 active cases, including nine at Chesterton High School. Active cases include those within the 10-day isolation period, the dashboard says.
In terms of COVID-19 mitigation strategies, DSC "strongly encourages" face masks in school buildings to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 between people in close proximity. Face coverings, the newsletter goes on to say, also reduce the number of quarantines when contact tracing since the determination for close contacts is reduced from 6-foot radius to a 3-foot one.
The newsletter includes an explanation of the isolation and quarantine guidelines the district follows, per an executive order from the governor. K-12 educational institutions are required to contact trace, isolate people who test positive and quarantine unvaccinated close contacts.
People who test positive need to isolate for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms, or if asymptomatic, from the date of the positive test. Asymptomatic close contacts should quarantine for 10 days, with additional precautions for days 11 through 14, unless they are fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 in the past 90 days.
Testing is recommended for all close contacts, including people who are fully vaccinated. Someone has been fully vaccinated and is exposed to a positive COVID-19 case should monitor for symptoms, get tested on days three to five following exposure and wear a mask for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result.