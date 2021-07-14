Duneland hosts community forum on capital improvements plan

CHESTERTON — There were comments, questions and a few concerns at the community forum to discuss proposed improvements to every school in Duneland School Corporation.
The district held a community forum Wednesday night in the Chesterton Middle School auditorium to discuss the district's Long-Term Capital Improvement projects. Roughly 20 people were in the audience, including community members, parents and district staff.
One community member who showed up said there has been a lack of transparency from the district about this plan. He and other audience members commented that they were unhappy with how the district advertised Wednesday night's forum.
Aside from a few unhappy comments at the meeting, Superintendent Chip Pettit said by and large the community has been supportive of the plan. There were public hearings held earlier in the year where community members also had the chance to speak.
DSC plans to completely renovate all K-8 schools and complete specific upgrades at Chesterton High School including a new driveway and expanded opportunities for performing arts, robotics, physical education, project-based learning and athletics. But changes to the high school are not at the top of the to-do list, Pettit explained.
Rather, the district is focusing on moving grades five through eight to Westchester Intermediate School and Liberty Intermediate School in time for fall of 2023. Combining the intermediate and middle school grades — a concept used by other nearby districts like Lake Central School Corp. and LaPorte Community School Corp. — will increase opportunities for students and reduce school transitions.
Pettit said they would like to run a "school within a school" concept at these schools because fifth and eighth grade students are "very different." There would be pods for the two group with separate nurses, principals and other resources for fifth and sixth grades and for seventh and eighth grades.
Some spaces such as the cafeteria and spaces for gym and art will be shared between the four grades.
This fall, there will be conversations about establishing "enrollment equity," Pettit said. The goal is for the two schools to have equal enrollments, which could involve changing elementary enrollment so more students end up going to Liberty to balance enrollment.
The plan also includes building a new Newton Yost Elementary School to be built somewhere in the Porter/Burns Harbor area, although a specific site has not yet been selected. Many of the new sites the district has looked at have had issues with size or location or other environmental-related concerns, so the new school may end up on the existing Yost site.
Yost was designated for new construction because it surpassed the cost threshold the district had for renovating versus building new.
The plan would take DSC from nine schools to eight, which the district said would over time reduce operating costs. Closing rather than renovating Chesterton Middle School saves $10 million to $30 million in renovation costs over the entire project.
When CMS would close is still unknown because there may be a need to move Yost students there temporarily during construction.
The schools buildings were all built somewhere between 39 and 66 years ago, so the district wants to make these changes to address the repairs needed in the aging infrastructure. One exception is Liberty Elementary School that had an addition built in 2010.
At a public hearing back in April, the school board voted to move forward with the plan and residents who spoke largely supported the project going to a referendum. The board structured the debt from this $168 million plan in a way that people who already have hit tax caps of 1% of their home’s value won’t be affected unless their assessed value increases, The Times previously reported.
The need for these facility improvements were made clear to the district back in 2019 after a facility study was completed.
Another community forum is scheduled for Aug. 11, which is also the first day of school for DSC.