Duneland hosts community forum on capital improvements plan

Pettit said they would like to run a "school within a school" concept at these schools because fifth and eighth grade students are "very different." There would be pods for the two group with separate nurses, principals and other resources for fifth and sixth grades and for seventh and eighth grades.

Some spaces such as the cafeteria and spaces for gym and art will be shared between the four grades.

This fall, there will be conversations about establishing "enrollment equity," Pettit said. The goal is for the two schools to have equal enrollments, which could involve changing elementary enrollment so more students end up going to Liberty to balance enrollment.

The plan also includes building a new Newton Yost Elementary School to be built somewhere in the Porter/Burns Harbor area, although a specific site has not yet been selected. Many of the new sites the district has looked at have had issues with size or location or other environmental-related concerns, so the new school may end up on the existing Yost site.

Yost was designated for new construction because it surpassed the cost threshold the district had for renovating versus building new.