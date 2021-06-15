Duneland OKs plan for students to be in person five days a week, with optional masks

At levels two and three, students and staff will need to have masks with them at all times, according to the policy. Staff and students who need a modification or exemption to the masking requirements need to make a request to their school.

The Duneland School Corp. website will list the current level, and information will be communicated to families and staff via phone or email if a change in level is needed.

Nonessential visitors will be restricted at level three, but the document says DSC recognizes the importance of the first day of kindergarten and each building will share a plan on parents bringing their kids to the classroom that day.

Athletics and extracurricular activities will follow the same guidelines outlined in the response plan.

For the first three levels, schools will have the following start times: 8 a.m. for elementary, 8:15 a.m. for intermediate, 7:50 a.m. for middle school and 7:40 a.m. for high school. DSC will follow the revised school calendar that was adopted on June 7, which lists the first day of school as Aug. 11.