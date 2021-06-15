Duneland OKs plan for students to be in person five days a week, with optional masks

CHESTERTON — The Duneland school board has approved a plan for in-person learning five days per week next year, with masks optional and mitigation strategies ready if COVID-19 cases were to rise.
At a meeting earlier this month, the board approved a four-tiered COVID-19 response plan, with each level assigned a color ranging from green to red as severity increases.
The first three levels allow for students to continue learning in the classroom, and outline changes to masking and social distancing, if needed. In the fourth level, students would transition to remote learning if school or health officials needed to close the schools because of increased cases.
The four levels are:
- Level 1 (Green) — Schools will operate at this level when guidance from health officials doesn't require masking. Students will learn in person, with an emphasis on good hygiene. Wearing face masks will be optional.
- Level 2 (Yellow) — This level will be used when COVID-19 is present at a regional, state or local level and officials recommend masking when three feet of social distancing can't be maintained. In-person learning will require face masks when social distancing can't be maintained, including on buses, during passing periods or in the cafeteria (when not eating).
- Level 3 (Orange) — Schools will move to this level if there are active cases within the Duneland school community, and officials recommend increased mitigation, including masks. Students will need to wear face masks at all times while learning in person, in accordance with guidance from the Indiana State Department of Health and/or Porter County Health Department.
- Level 4 (Red) — To move to this level, regional, state and/or local government health officials will order schools to close, or DSC or Porter County schools decide to close as a precautionary measure because of increased cases. All students will learn remotely at this level.
At levels two and three, students and staff will need to have masks with them at all times, according to the policy. Staff and students who need a modification or exemption to the masking requirements need to make a request to their school.
The Duneland School Corp. website will list the current level, and information will be communicated to families and staff via phone or email if a change in level is needed.
Nonessential visitors will be restricted at level three, but the document says DSC recognizes the importance of the first day of kindergarten and each building will share a plan on parents bringing their kids to the classroom that day.
Athletics and extracurricular activities will follow the same guidelines outlined in the response plan.
For the first three levels, schools will have the following start times: 8 a.m. for elementary, 8:15 a.m. for intermediate, 7:50 a.m. for middle school and 7:40 a.m. for high school. DSC will follow the revised school calendar that was adopted on June 7, which lists the first day of school as Aug. 11.
The response plan document says staff or students experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can be excluded from work or school. Those who are vaccinated will need to isolate if symptomatic, but otherwise won't be required to quarantine if they are a close contact to someone who tests positive.
Staff who have an onset of COVID-19 symptoms at work would need to notify a school nurse or administrator, but since vaccines are readily available, staff will need to use accumulated benefit days for any absences due to COVID-19, the document says.