CHESTERTON — During the Duneland School Corp. board meeting on Monday night, a parent raised concerns over potential harmful dust and noise from construction inside Westchester Intermediate and Brumitt Elementary schools.

Sam Kadar works as a construction safety manager and is a parent of two children in the school district.

During his public comments at the school board meeting, Kadar raised issues on the "exorbitant" amount of dust he noticed when he toured Westchester during Parents' Night on Aug. 21. He said he was most concerned about silica dust. According to the CDC, breathing in silica dust can lead to lung disease.

Kadar said he pulled his two children from school as a result of the amount of dust he saw.

The Chesterton parent said he had originally filed a complaint to OSHA at the beginning of the school year. They later referred him to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

In his complaint to IDEM, Kadar said he later returned to Westchester to tour the school again on Aug. 24 and said the conditions were worse than before. He also said Duneland Assistant Superintendent Robert McDermott had claimed not to see any dust when he toured the school.

Duneland schools deny Kadar's claim.

IDEM later referred Kadar's complaint to the state health department. They conducted an air quality test at the school but were not able to test for silica, Kadar said.

The school district also said air quality tests at all school construction sites have been well within acceptable ranges according to federal guidelines. According to test results Duneland schools provided to The Times, neither dust or silica were detected at Westchester when they tested in August.

During the school board meeting, he was appreciative that air quality testing had been done but was disappointed with how the situation had been handled.

"I want it to be publicly known that Duneland had no intention to test the air at the school prior to my complaint," Kadar said.

Duneland schools Superintendent Chip Petit later said the school district has contracted Amereco, Inc. to handle abatement and remediation since the start of construction on the schools, and all actions it has taken have been proactive.

Kadar also raised the issue of noise from construction that occurred while students were at school. According to Kadar, his child at Brummitt had been given earphones to protect their ears from the noise.

"How about just no noise," Kadar told the board.

Duneland schools is currently performing construction and renovation work on all but one school, including building a new Yost Elementary School.

