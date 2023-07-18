CHESTERTON — The Duneland YMCA has announced a new partnership with the Duneland School Corp. to provide preschool classes at the school district’s early learning center.

The new partnership will see the Duneland Y Preschool expand to be part of the Trojan Learning Center, located at Chesterton Middle School, 601 W. Morgan Ave.

Duneland Y Preschool will offer half-day classes for children ages 3 to 5 at the early learning center. There will be Pre-K classes that will run Monday through Friday in the morning from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and in the afternoon from 12:15 to 3:15 p.m. In addition, the YMCA will offer Monday, Wednesday, Friday classes for children ages 4 to 5 years old, and Tuesday, Thursday classes for children aged 3 years old. Those classes will run from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The half-day classes will follow the Duneland School Corp.’s school year calendar with classes starting Aug. 16 and ending on May 30, 2024.

“Bringing the YMCA half-day preschool to the Trojan Learning Center is the first step towards the Y expanding early childhood development services to the children and families in the Duneland community,” said YMCA Chief Operating Officer Shannon Spratley.

The partnership is part of Duneland School Corp.’s Birth-to-School initiative, which seeks to provide children ages 0-5 and their caregivers with more resources and opportunities for early childhood development.

Registration for the preschool classes is now open. The YMCA will also hold an open house on Aug. 15 at the Trojan Learning Center. Attendees will have the chance to meet with teachers and view the preschool classroom.

