INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis-based nonprofit advocacy group is offering grants to support early childhood education for infants and toddlers.

Early Learning Indiana announced the new "Early Years Initiative" on Wednesday. It will distribute around 200 grants of $75,000 to $500,000 to community organizations in Indiana for projects designed to help educate infants and toddlers. Projects may include parent education, ensuring access to supportive child care, supporting early detection of developmental disabilities or needs, and promoting essential skills through early language strategies.

The application period for the grants continues until June 15. The recipients will be announced around Aug. 31. To submit an application, visit earlyyearsinitiative.org and scroll to the Request for Proposal section.

"As a pediatrician, I cannot overstate the importance of the first three years of life for the development of our growing children," said Parissa Mansoori, an Indianapolis-based pediatrician and board member of Early Learning Indiana. "The infant brain is born ready to create new connections and to gather information. The brain does most of its lifetime growth in the first three years of life, and parents can see that growth with all the skills that their babies get day after day."

Mansoori said early education can allow children to maximize this growth.

"To maximize this unique period of growth, infants and toddlers need nurturing connections that reinforce their well-being and strengthen their development at home, in child care and in community settings," she said. "A supportive environment and responsive predictable reactions between a very young child and their caregivers reinforce the foundation of the child's overall development and lifelong trajectory."

The grants are supported by Lilly Endowment Inc.

