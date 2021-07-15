East Chicago schools name interim superintendent

EAST CHICAGO — A former River Forest Community School Corp. administrator was named interim superintendent for the School City of East Chicago.
At a special board meeting Wednesday night, School Board President Vanessa Hernandez-Orange announced that Steve Disney will take on the interim role after Dee-Etta Wright announced her retirement at a board meeting last week.
"I'm honored to serve the students, family, staff of and board of School City of East Chicago as interim superintendent," Disney said. "East Chicago is a district with a long history of tradition and pride and I personally believe that every child can be successful if given the opportunity, support, instruction, guidance and love."
He went on to say the success of educators is built on relationships with students, parents, teachers and the community. The district's mission, he said, should be all about kids and learning for all — whatever it takes.
"I want to thank everyone for being so welcoming to me," he said.
Most recently, Disney was superintendent for River Forest for almost seven years. In late May, the district sent out a two-paragraph email with a statement saying Disney would be leaving his position. A reason for his departure was not given.
The email said the district wished Disney the best of luck and Assistant Superintendent Kevin Trezak would serve as interim for River Forest while a search was conducted.
Before River Forest, Disney, a 1986 graduate of Lake Station High School, was an assistant professor at Indiana University Northwest in Gary since 2013, The Times previously reported.
He was also superintendent of the Oregon-Davis School Corp. in Hamlet from 2007-2013. He was named superintendent of the year in 2011 Indiana Association of Public Schools Superintendents, according to ABC 57 in South Bend.
An interim assistant superintendent was also named Wednesday night. Disney recommended Shaunna Finley, who previously served as an assistant superintendent and principal for the district.
"I'm looking forward to having her expertise here in terms of curriculum and instruction and helping get ready for the new school year," Disney said.
Finley was approved unanimously by the board and said she believes a good education should not be a privilege, but an opportunity given to all.
"Together with Dr. Disney, we will work hard to redefine how we deliver the high-quality education that all students at East Chicago deserve," she said.
During the meeting, the board approved the creation of the Cares Act Coordinator position. This person will work with the district on all the funding from the Cares Act, Disney said.