East Chicago schools name interim superintendent

EAST CHICAGO — A former River Forest Community School Corp. administrator was named interim superintendent for the School City of East Chicago.

At a special board meeting Wednesday night, School Board President Vanessa Hernandez-Orange announced that Steve Disney will take on the interim role after Dee-Etta Wright announced her retirement at a board meeting last week.

"I'm honored to serve the students, family, staff of and board of School City of East Chicago as interim superintendent," Disney said. "East Chicago is a district with a long history of tradition and pride and I personally believe that every child can be successful if given the opportunity, support, instruction, guidance and love."

He went on to say the success of educators is built on relationships with students, parents, teachers and the community. The district's mission, he said, should be all about kids and learning for all — whatever it takes.

"I want to thank everyone for being so welcoming to me," he said.

Most recently, Disney was superintendent for River Forest for almost seven years. In late May, the district sent out a two-paragraph email with a statement saying Disney would be leaving his position. A reason for his departure was not given.