East Chicago student awarded full ride to Johns Hopkins

EAST CHICAGO — Even as a young girl, Mayleen Guerrero felt a calling to help people and knew she wanted to be a doctor.

But a life-changing event that occurred on the streets of East Chicago last year served to reinforce that goal.

"My father, he's a policeman, and last year he was off duty when he was shot five times," Guerrero said.

She said the surgeons who treated Detective Jeffrey Sanchez gave him a second chance at life and Guerrero and her siblings more time with their father.

"I want to make sure I can continue to give that to another young kid," Guerrero said.

She called what happened to her father "a real push factor" and said she already knew she wanted to be a surgeon.

"I think after my dad's incident, I knew I wanted to be a trauma surgeon," Guerrero said.

And a full scholarship to Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore will help Guerrero toward that goal. The recent graduate of East Chicago Central High School was presented with a plaque by the East Chicago Common Council at a recent meeting to recognize her achievement.

Guerrero was co-valedictorian of her class and captain of the soccer team for two years. She has also served as president of the History Club and co-president of the National Honor Society.

"I participate and help plan a lot of community events around E.C., like we had COVID-friendly Easter activities, Halloween activities, Christmas activities for the children in E.C.," Guerrero said.

She is working to help set up a mentoring program at E.C. Central in which seniors would tutor and mentor freshmen and sophomores.

She admits that part of wanting to do that is because she will no longer be there to help her younger brother, Jeffrey, a freshman at the school.

Guerrero counts her grandmother on her mother's side, Rosa Espinoza, as someone who influenced her decision to be a doctor and mentioned East Chicago Central High School educators David Lane, Angie Moya and Mable Weatherby as a trio that always encouraged her.

Detective Sanchez said that he always stressed the importance of education to Guerrero since she was little and that he is very proud of her earning the scholarship to Johns Hopkins.

He described what it was like to see his daughter's picture on a billboard at Columbus Drive and Railroad Avenue that announces her achievement to passersby.

"It was a little unreal at first," Sanchez said. "I mean, I had a knot in my throat. My eyes got a little watery."

He said that what happened to him was unfortunate but that it was an "eye-opener" for Guerrero in guiding her toward being a trauma surgeon so she can help others like he was helped.

"She always wanted to help people in some type of way, and she said that that was a miracle for her," Sanchez said.

Guerrero said her dad's recovery serves as an inspiration.

"He made me realize if he could get through that, I can pretty much get through anything," Guerrero said.

Her advice to others is to not let other people minimize your dreams.

"Go after whatever you want to do, work hard and you'll get there," Guerrero said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.