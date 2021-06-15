East Porter County School Corporation approves return-to-learn plan with optional masks

VALPARAISO — The East Porter County School Corp. will have five days a week of full-time instruction for the 2021-2022 school year.
At a meeting Monday night, the school board approved a return-to-learn plan that contains two sets of guidelines based on the level of COVID-19 spread. The protocols outline how masking and social distancing might change if there was "substantial spread," defined as 10% of a building testing positive for COVID-19.
The two sets of guidelines are broken into "low to moderate spread" and "substantial spread." Both instances allow for in-person learning; however, the plan notes that in-person will continue during substantial spread only as long as there is sufficient staffing.
Some of the guidance is the same regardless of the number of cases, as outlined in the plan document. Both guidelines say staff and students should screen for symptoms before coming to school. They encourage social distancing when possible, and require that parents be contacted if there is close contact exposure. The guidelines also say that hand hygiene will be taught.
The main differences between the two comes down to masking and the cafeteria. When there is low to moderate spread, masking will be optional. For substantial spread, it is listed as optional unless mandated by state and local health officials. During substantial spread, the tables in the cafeteria will have reduced capacity.
At Monday night's meeting, Superintendent Aaron Case said the school district intends for masks to be optional, but if it is mandated by the state, they would need to follow that mandate.
Field trips would also be canceled or postponed during periods of substantial spread, the plan says.
Athletics and extracurriculars will follow the same guidelines outlined in the response plan, the plan document says.
All schools will start at 7:40 a.m. and end at 2:45 p.m. East Porter will follow the revised school calendar that was adopted in April, which lists the first day of school as Aug. 11.
The response plan document says staff or students experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can be excluded from work or attending school. Those who are vaccinated will need to isolate if symptomatic, but otherwise won't be required to quarantine if they are a close contact.
Staff who have an onset of COVID-19 symptoms at work would need to notify a school nurse or administrator, but since vaccines are readily available, staff will need to use accumulated benefit days for any absences due to COVID-19, the document says.
Graduation recap: See all of our coverage here!
See all of our stories and photo galleries from the 2021 graduation season!
Indiana University President Michael McRobbie told graduates to “build, heal and confront” a society rocked by social unrest.
“Graduation marks the determination of PNW students in persisting to earn their degrees, and the class of '21 has demonstrated great flexibility and innovation," Chancellor Thomas L. Keon said.
Scenes from the undergraduate commencement ceremony for the Colleges of Nursing, Humanities, Education, and Social Sciences.
Ivy Tech Community College grads sat along the baselines of Gary’s U.S. Steel Yard Saturday for their commencement ceremony, while family and friends flooded the stadium seats to cheer them on.
Scenes from Ivy Tech's ceremony at U.S. Steel Yard.
“Wear your Valpo apparel, and proudly fly that Valpo flag,” Alumni Association President Chelsea Gordon told the newly minted alumni Sunday.
Scenes from Valparaiso University's spring commencement ceremony.
HAMMOND — “It wasn’t easy, but it was worth it.”
Bishop Noll President Paul Mullaney congratulated the class who "triumphed over the pandemic."
Photos by John J. Watkins, The Times.
“Society often portrays failure as some great evil,” Brett Otterbacher told his classmates, but it’s just a setback. Persistence is what overcomes failure.
Scenes from Valparaiso High School's 2021 commencement ceremony.
While last year’s Lake Central High School graduating class showed hope, Principal Sean P. Begley said this year’s graduates had grit.
The scene in St. John for Lake Central High School's commencement.
"In a class of 700, it felt like a class of one," Connor McCloskey said to his fellow classmates.
Scenes from Crown Point High School's graduation ceremony.
With Vincennes University as its college partner, career center graduates have earned 20,000 college credits over these five years, saving their families an estimated $4 million.
The scene in Hammond for the Area Career Center commencement.
On Friday night, just over 90 graduates were handed diplomas for their hard work and success over the past four years at the Andrean High School 58th annual commencement.
Scenes from Andrean High School's commencement.
Images from East Chicago Central High School's graduation ceremony.
Visuals from Munster High School's graduation ceremony.
Images from West Side Leadership Academy's graduation ceremony.
Coming off a year of COVID-19, valedictorian Kathryn Jackowski reminded classmates, “No one said it was easy, but no one said it would be this hard.”
The scene in Cedar Lake for Hanover Central's graduation ceremony.
During two ceremonies on Sunday, family and friends gathered at Merrillville High School to watch the class of 2021 walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.
Scenes from Merrillville High School's commencement ceremony.
Portage Township Schools Superintendent Amanda Alaniz said the class of 2021 is like no other
Over 250 graduates from Lowell High School proceeded onto the football field Friday to cap off their high school careers.
Scenes from Lowell High School's graduation ceremony.
At the 86th and final graduation for George Rogers Clark Middle/High School Wednesday night, Principal David Verta told the graduates, "Class of 2021, we really did save the best for last."
Scenes from Clark High School's final commencement ceremony.
At the 137th and final commencement for Hammond High School Thursday evening, there were words of advice, tears and celebration.
Scenes from Hammond High School's last commencement ceremony.
The 170 or so students that walked across the stage at The Pavilion at Wolf Lake Saturday comprised the final graduating class of Gavit, which will close to make way for the new Hammond Central High School.
The last batch of Gavit High School graduates walked across the state Saturday.
Nearly 300 graduates walked across the stage Saturday evening to wrap up their time as Morton High School Governors.
On Sunday afternoon, nearly 150 graduates from Griffith High School walked across the stage to get the diplomas they worked over a decade to receive. Each student was also handed a yellow carnation — an extra symbol of celebration the school board of trustees started last year with the modified graduation for the class of 2020.
The scene in Griffith for the Class of 2021's commencement ceremony.