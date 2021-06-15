 Skip to main content
East Porter County School Corporation approves return-to-learn plan with optional masks
alert urgent

East Porter County School Corporation board meeting

Students in the East Porter County School Corporation will learn in person and have the option to wear a mask or not during the 2021-2022 school year.

 AnnMarie Hilton, The Times

VALPARAISO — The East Porter County School Corp. will have five days a week of full-time instruction for the 2021-2022 school year. 

At a meeting Monday night, the school board approved a return-to-learn plan that contains two sets of guidelines based on the level of COVID-19 spread. The protocols outline how masking and social distancing might change if there was "substantial spread," defined as 10% of a building testing positive for COVID-19.

The two sets of guidelines are broken into "low to moderate spread" and "substantial spread." Both instances allow for in-person learning; however, the plan notes that in-person will continue during substantial spread only as long as there is sufficient staffing. 

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

Some of the guidance is the same regardless of the number of cases, as outlined in the plan document. Both guidelines say staff and students should screen for symptoms before coming to school. They encourage social distancing when possible, and require that parents be contacted if there is close contact exposure. The guidelines also say that hand hygiene will be taught. 

The main differences between the two comes down to masking and the cafeteria. When there is low to moderate spread, masking will be optional. For substantial spread, it is listed as optional unless mandated by state and local health officials. During substantial spread, the tables in the cafeteria will have reduced capacity.

At Monday night's meeting, Superintendent Aaron Case said the school district intends for masks to be optional, but if it is mandated by the state, they would need to follow that mandate. 

Field trips would also be canceled or postponed during periods of substantial spread, the plan says.

Athletics and extracurriculars will follow the same guidelines outlined in the response plan, the plan document says.

All schools will start at 7:40 a.m. and end at 2:45 p.m. East Porter will follow the revised school calendar that was adopted in April, which lists the first day of school as Aug. 11.

The response plan document says staff or students experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can be excluded from work or attending school. Those who are vaccinated will need to isolate if symptomatic, but otherwise won't be required to quarantine if they are a close contact. 

Staff who have an onset of COVID-19 symptoms at work would need to notify a school nurse or administrator, but since vaccines are readily available, staff will need to use accumulated benefit days for any absences due to COVID-19, the document says.

