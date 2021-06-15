East Porter County School Corporation approves return-to-learn plan with optional masks

VALPARAISO — The East Porter County School Corp. will have five days a week of full-time instruction for the 2021-2022 school year.

At a meeting Monday night, the school board approved a return-to-learn plan that contains two sets of guidelines based on the level of COVID-19 spread. The protocols outline how masking and social distancing might change if there was "substantial spread," defined as 10% of a building testing positive for COVID-19.

The two sets of guidelines are broken into "low to moderate spread" and "substantial spread." Both instances allow for in-person learning; however, the plan notes that in-person will continue during substantial spread only as long as there is sufficient staffing.

Some of the guidance is the same regardless of the number of cases, as outlined in the plan document. Both guidelines say staff and students should screen for symptoms before coming to school. They encourage social distancing when possible, and require that parents be contacted if there is close contact exposure. The guidelines also say that hand hygiene will be taught.