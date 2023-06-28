DePauw University

Sixteen students from the Region have been named to the Spring Dean's List at DePauw University. They are:

Katelyn Adams from Valparaiso, Marcie Arena from Schererville, Aisha Arias from Hobart, Robert Ballentine from Crown Point, Miranda Bognar from Valparaiso, Hannah Fields from Valparaiso, Anne Gregg from Crown Point, Stephanie Haynes from Dyer, Conley Knauff from Valparaiso, Zoe Kolosci from Portage, Angel Manrique from Lansing, Sebastian Manrique from Lansing, Tyler Sharkey from St. John, Ian Smith from Valparaiso, Jacob Thometz from Munster and Sydney Weiner from Crown Point.

Manchester University

Numerous Region students have graduated from Manchester University.

They include:

Lauren Ahrendt of Valparaiso, who graduated magna cum laude with a dual degree in Pharmacy and Pharmacogenomics;

Darvoni Christopher of Gary, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in K-12 Human Performance Education;

Audrianna Diaz of LaPorte, who graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in History;

Madison Fielder of Valparaiso, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology & Religious Culture;

Kaitlyn Freel of LaPorte, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood and Elementary Education;

Toheeb Gafari of Lansing, who graduated with a doctoral degree in Pharmacy;

Dakota Goetz of Lowell, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science & Fitness;

Megan Gushrowski of Michigan City, who graduated summa cum laude with a doctoral degree in Pharmacy;

Branden Hill of Hebron, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing;

Austin LeMar of Hobart, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance;

Brant Maudlin of LaPorte, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management;

Jennifer McCarthy of Crown Point, who graduated with a dual degree in Pharmacy and Pharmacogenomics;

Hunter Nikoloski of Hebron, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management;

Dylan Paul of Crown Point, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management;

Alexis Quick of Valparaiso, who graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Business Management;

Dia Rallings of LaPorte, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, Master of Accountancy;

Tyler Stone of Valparaiso, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management;

Logan Tatalovich of Valparaiso, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Finance;

Jimena Torres of LaPorte, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology;

Diana Wilson of Portage, who graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies and Biology

Eastern Connecticut State University

Carlos Navarro of Lake Station has been named to the Dean's List for the spring semester at Eastern Connecticut State University. He's a junior majoring in Accounting.

Trine University

The Academic All-District teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, have been announced for the remainder of the 2022-23 athletic seasons.

The following area students received Academic All-District honors:

Joshua Hoogewerf of Crown Point, part of the baseball team at Trine. Hoogewerf is majoring in Civil Engineering;

Morgan Moslow of Highland, part of the women's track and field team at Trine. Moslow is majoring in Exercise Science;

Mark Civanich of Valparaiso, part of the men's golf team at Trine. Civanich is majoring in Chemical Engineering.