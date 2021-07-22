'Educational destination': Ribbon cutting celebrates opening of Hammond Central High School

HAMMOND — It's official. Hammond Central High School is open and ready to welcome its first class of Wolves this fall.

"It's a new beginning for all of us," said Principal David Verta. "It's an opportunity to start fresh, and we're just all excited about being able to provide our students everything they should have had for a long time now."

At a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon, a few hundred people gathered to listen to speeches, learn more about new opportunities for students and take tours of the new high school, located at 5926 Calumet Ave. next to the former Hammond High School that is still undergoing demolition. This new school has been years in the making.

"The future of School City of Hammond is bright," Superintendent Scott Miller said. "When we come together and rally around our children, there is nothing stopping us from being the educational destination in Northwest Indiana and providing all our students with what they need to be successful."

After his remarks, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said the project took courage and faith from elected officials, citizens and others involved in the project. In his 18-year tenure as mayor, this is only the second school and the only high school to be opened in Hammond, he said.