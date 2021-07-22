'Educational destination': Ribbon cutting celebrates opening of Hammond Central High School

HAMMOND — It's official. Hammond Central High School is open and ready to welcome its first class of Wolves this fall.
"It's a new beginning for all of us," said Principal David Verta. "It's an opportunity to start fresh, and we're just all excited about being able to provide our students everything they should have had for a long time now."
At a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon, a few hundred people gathered to listen to speeches, learn more about new opportunities for students and take tours of the new high school, located at 5926 Calumet Ave. next to the former Hammond High School that is still undergoing demolition. This new school has been years in the making.
"The future of School City of Hammond is bright," Superintendent Scott Miller said. "When we come together and rally around our children, there is nothing stopping us from being the educational destination in Northwest Indiana and providing all our students with what they need to be successful."
After his remarks, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said the project took courage and faith from elected officials, citizens and others involved in the project. In his 18-year tenure as mayor, this is only the second school and the only high school to be opened in Hammond, he said.
The new school is part of the district's reduction from four to two high schools: Hammond Central and Morton High School.
McDermott said he's watched the project unfold over the years, quite literally from his office across the street. Reducing the number of high schools in Hammond was a hard choice, but the right one because of the city's reduction in population, he said. With fewer schools and lower overhead costs, students can be afforded more opportunities, such as the American Sign Language classes that will be added to the school city's curriculum.
He told the incoming Hammond Central students that they may have gone to Clark, Gavit or Hammond high schools before, but they are one school now.
And, he said, "If you ever need anything, I'm right across the street."
Third District Councilman Barry Tyler Jr., who will also be an assistant coach for the school's inaugural football team, said that without unity between students and the community, the new building will be just that.
State of the art
The ceremony was open to the public and included student-led tours of the 340,000-square-foot building and performances in the Black Box Theater by Hammond Arts and Performance Academy students. At the next school board meeting, there will be a proposal to name the auditorium after former Superintendent Walter Watkins, who championed for this new building and spent over four decades working for Hammond schools, but died in 2019 without seeing it come to life.
Inside the new $100 million facility, there is a third-floor library media center that the district described in an earlier news release as the school's "crown jewel." Sitting directly in the center of the building, the media center is an information hub that links together two academic wings.
"The media center location is a symbol of the importance of knowledge and progress in the community," said Steve Schaecher, principal and senior project architect at Schmidt Associates, in the release.
More than 60 classrooms fill the halls of Hammond Central, including those for science, art and an open-concept Project Lead the Way classroom for hands-on production.
Art teacher Tina Lazzarine was standing in her soon-to-be classroom as tours were passing through Thursday. She told The Times she is excited for the opportunities that will be provided to students. Her previous classroom had only one sink and no windows, which is nothing like her new room with a flood of natural light and nearly half a dozen sinks.
The almost 7,500-square-foot cafeteria incorporates the school colors of the now-closed Clark, Gavit and Hammond high schools. In the kitchen, cooking equipment includes a double-decker TurboChef pizza oven that will create a diverse menu for students to choose from, with options like international cuisine, sandwiches and salads.
Breakfast and lunch is provided to all 12,200 school city students at no cost.
A senior "chill room" sits adjacent to the cafeteria and serves as a relaxation and study area for students in upper grades.
Supplementing the 1,300-seat auditorium at Morton High School, Hammond Central's Black Box Theater is the largest in the tri-state area, the district said in the release. It has a flexible stage model and an all-LED lighting system.
Disney's Frozen is slated to be the first student production to be put on in the new theater this winter.
The space is electrically and acoustically balanced, with 643 automated theatrical seats, architecturally integrated audio, internally constructed wall displays and motorized front projection, the release said. Sound panels and a deep blue color cover the walls for both function and aesthetic.
There will be two counselors for each grade at both Hammond Central and Morton, Miller said, along with a student and staff health clinic.
And no student will walk the halls aimlessly, he said, with the district's Pathway program that checks in with students regularly to help and make sure they are on track for whichever post-secondary path they choose, whether it be college, career or the military.
The district also added a program for students who wish to become educators. Miller said that will create a pipeline for "homegrown teachers."
Athletic facilities bookend the north and south corners of the building, including a 14,146-square-foot main gym and a 12,32-square-foot auxiliary gym, an eight-lane pool and a wrestling and weight room featuring all brand new sports equipment.
The first day of school for the school city is Aug. 18. Verta, formerly principal at Clark, said he hopes there will be a lot of excitement on the first day.