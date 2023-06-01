GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. is offering a free enrichment program this summer. From June 5-29, K-5 students within the district can engage in learning experiences regarding various academic, cultural and recreational activities intended to help students improve their skills and knowledge in different areas.

Sessions run 12-2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The program will be held at Glen Park Academy, McCullough Academy, and Williams Elementary. The program is free and does not require enrollment in summer school. Capacity is limited.

For more information, parents and students can contact their local school or visit the Gary Community School Corporation website at garyschools.org.