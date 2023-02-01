Eligible Indiana students may get easier access to no-cost college degree

Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, wants to ensure that no student eligible for a low- or no-cost college education through Indiana's 21st Century Scholars Program ever again misses their shot.

On Wednesday, Harris won unanimous approval by the House Education Committee for his proposal to automatically enroll every eligible student in the program, unless they opt out.

Under current law, a student living in a household whose income qualifies for free- or reduced-price school lunches generally must enroll in the 21st Century Scholars Program in seventh or eighth grade, and continue to meet program qualifications through high school, for the state to pay all or part of their costs to earn an associate or bachelor's degree.

House Bill 1449, which is co-sponsored by Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, maintains the family income limit but directs the Indiana Commission for Higher Education to identify and automatically enroll every public- and private-school student eligible for the scholars program.

"I hear from parents all the time who are getting ready to send their kids to college and looking for ways to fund their kid's education. So often, they've never even heard of 21st Century Scholars," Harris said. "This bill provides us a wonderful opportunity to help Hoosier families afford a higher education for their children."

Chris Lowery, Indiana's higher education commissioner, said the 21st Century Scholars Program has helped more than 50,000 Hoosiers earn a postsecondary credential or college degree since it started 32 years ago.

He said eligible students who enroll in the program have higher rates of college attendance and completion than their peers, and eliminating the enrollment paperwork will make a post-high school education available to even more Hoosier students.

Enrolled students must pledge to graduate from high school, refrain from crime and illegal drug use, maintain a 2.5 grade-point average through high school, and participate in an academic success program to qualify for the program's college-costs benefit.

Harris characterized the auto-enrollment measure as a "win-win," saying more students will go to college, Indiana businesses will get better-trained workers, and scholars will repay their benefit many times over through taxes on their higher earnings.

"I'm thankful that this long-held Democratic Party policy is now getting bipartisan support," Harris said. "With Gov. Eric Holcomb mentioning this policy change in his State of the State address this year, to both Democrats and Republicans adding their names and ideas to this bill, everyone in the state benefits when our Legislature can work together to get things done for Hoosiers."

The measure next goes to the full House for further review.

