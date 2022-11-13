Emotional support pup to help students relieve stress, increase social interaction in Whiting schools

Kisses from Ollie Ollie, School City of Whiting's emotional support dog, kisses and snuggles with Superintendent Cynthia Scroggins on Thursday at Nathan Hale El…

WHITING — The School City of Whiting's newest student had his first day at Nathan Hale Elementary School on Monday.

Students and staff welcomed Ollie, a 10-week-old golden retriever puppy, to the district. Ollie is training to serve as an emotional support animal, designed to offer social and emotional help to students in all Whiting schools.

The idea was suggested by Nathan Hale Principal Julie Pearson before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it never gained any traction within the school district.

Once the students started in-person schooling in fall 2021, Superintendent Cynthia Scroggins said she felt there was a need for an emotional support dog to help students cope with the stress of adjusting to in-person classes after months of remote learning.

In July 2021, Scroggins said Pearson and Assistant Superintendent Lorri Covaciu put together a written grant. Scroggins said the district secured funding from Notre Dame Credit Union. President John Wilkening is a School City of Whiting graduate, and Scroggins said he was eager to help out.

The grant of about $10,000 will pay for Ollie's training and care. He will primarily reside at the elementary school during the day, but administrators are hoping to bring him to the middle and high schools. At night, he goes home with Pearson.

Ollie was adopted from a breeder in Middlebury. The breeder had experience working with therapy dogs and selected Ollie as a candidate for emotional support dog training because he was the most well-behaved in his litter, Scroggins said.

Before Ollie can interact with students, Pearson said, he will train for seven weeks at Stoney Run Canine Camp. The program, Good Canine Citizen, is sponsored by the American Kennel Club and recognized as the "gold standard" for dog behavior, according to the AKC. He will learn basic commands and how to be sociable with strangers and familiar faces.

"He's off to a great start," Pearson said. "He's got such a great disposition. He's so great with people."

On Ollie's first day, Pearson brought him around to each classroom and introduced him to students. Students can't play with him just yet, but once he passes his Good Canine Citizen test, they'll be able to sit with him, read with him and play with him, Pearson said. He can offer comfort if students are anxious or having a bad day.

Staff will also use time with Ollie as a reward for students with behavioral issues, which Scroggins said will be a good motivator for those students.

Ollie has been well-received by students and staff, and Scroggins said they can't wait to spend more time with him.

"He puts a smile on your face when he comes into the room," Pearson said. "I don't know if students or staff were more excited for his arrival."

If Ollie is a success, Scroggins said, she hopes to bring in more emotional support dogs to Whiting schools.