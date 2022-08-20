Federal grant aids Region's first-generation college students

GARY — First-generation college students living in Northwest Indiana, and others similarly struggling to pursue higher education, may find an easier route to academic success thanks to programs and services made possible by a federal grant.

The Lake County campus of Ivy Tech Community College recently was awarded $323,420 from the U.S. Department of Education to provide academic, career and financial counseling to individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds who have the potential to succeed in higher education.

"Programs like this are critical in meeting the needs of our community and students who are working to improve their lives through education," said Ivy Tech Chancellor Louie Gonzalez.

"Ivy Tech appreciates the continued federal support that allows us to serve close to 600 first-generation students in Gary and the surrounding communities," he added.

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, congratulated Gonzalez and other Ivy Tech leaders for taking the initiative to secure federal funds that will benefit Region students who might otherwise not consider, or fail to complete, a postsecondary education program.

"This is the type of action that invests in the future prosperity of Northwest Indiana and prepares the next generation of the workforce to thrive in their careers," Mrvan said.