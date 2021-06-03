Final Hammond Area Career Center graduating class reaches 'important milestone'

HAMMOND — “Congratulations. You did it,” Vincennes University Dr. Chuck Johnson said in a video message Thursday to the fifth and final graduating class of the Hammond Area Career Center.
As are two middle schools and two high schools, the career center is closing after this year.
With Vincennes University as its college partner, career center graduates have earned 20,000 college credits over these five years, saving their families an estimated $4 million, school officials said.
Commending graduates on reaching “this important milestone,” Johnson cited students for their adaptability and urged them to keep working toward their goals.
This year’s graduating class produced 24 students earning associate degrees, nine earning Indiana College Core diploma with the possibility of earning 1-2 years of transferable college credit, and 34 students graduating early.
“We are here for a reason,” class president Kayla Shamble told classmates. “Put your whole heart and soul into what you do. Do it because you love it.”
Honor graduate Cesar Pineda said students knew the attending the career center, with college-level courses, would be difficult. Pineda praised his classmates for their determination and perseverance.
School Superintendent Scott Miller echoed Pineda’s remarks, noting, “You are the ones who persevered. Whatever you set your minds to is achievable.”
Miller urged graduates to set “real goals” and to invest in their local communities.
Gerald Tucker, a Morton High School student, graduated early in health sciences. He plans to attend Tennessee State University and study molecular biology.
“This is really like the first day of life,” Tucker said of graduation. “I’m going to college and beginning my adult life and my future.”
Gerardo Moyaho, a Gavit High School student, plans to continue his education in criminology and enter the Army to serve with military police.
“Today is a stepping stone to my future, about being an adult and my goals in life,” Moyaho said.
Max Tenorio, from Clark High School, studied electrical engineering and plans to continue those studies at Purdue University Northwest.
“This is the first stop on continuing my education,” Tenorio said.
Several graduates mentioned the challenge of online learning. For much of the past school year, Hammond students experienced virtual learning.
Yessenia Guerra, a Gavit student, now goes from health sciences to Indiana University Northwest for radiology.
“I feel like I’ve accomplished a lot,” she said, “and this is the first step in my future.”