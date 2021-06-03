Final Hammond Area Career Center graduating class reaches 'important milestone'

HAMMOND — “Congratulations. You did it,” Vincennes University Dr. Chuck Johnson said in a video message Thursday to the fifth and final graduating class of the Hammond Area Career Center.

As are two middle schools and two high schools, the career center is closing after this year.

With Vincennes University as its college partner, career center graduates have earned 20,000 college credits over these five years, saving their families an estimated $4 million, school officials said.

Commending graduates on reaching “this important milestone,” Johnson cited students for their adaptability and urged them to keep working toward their goals.

This year’s graduating class produced 24 students earning associate degrees, nine earning Indiana College Core diploma with the possibility of earning 1-2 years of transferable college credit, and 34 students graduating early.

“We are here for a reason,” class president Kayla Shamble told classmates. “Put your whole heart and soul into what you do. Do it because you love it.”

Honor graduate Cesar Pineda said students knew the attending the career center, with college-level courses, would be difficult. Pineda praised his classmates for their determination and perseverance.