Football rivalry game was suspended after threat to 'shoot up the place'

LANSING — The annual rivalry football game between TF North and TF South was suspended Sept. 9 because of a threat to "shoot up the place," District 215 Superintendent Dr. Sophia Jones-Redmond said last week.

Jones-Redmond revealed details behind the decision to stop the game at halftime and to clear Padjen Stadium at TF South. The game was resumed the next day with attendance limited to parents, with TF South winning 27-12.

"We had a student from North who overheard another individual say, 'Well, I'm going to come back and shoot up the place,'" Jones-Redmond said. "That student went to a trusted adult, spoke to a staff member what he overheard."

The staff member then alerted a TF North school resource officer, who took the news up the chain of command. District officials, along with police, agreed to suspend the game out of an abundance of caution.

Jones-Redmond said that the individual who was overheard making the threat is not a District 215 student and that the investigation continues to be handled by Lansing police.

Last week, Jones-Redmond said, she met with other district and police representatives to review the handling of the incident and discuss whether any updates were needed in District 215 policies.

Among the topics were whether to limit gameday ticket sales or to limit crowds.

Jones-Redmond also said she has commitments from police in Lansing, Calumet City and Lynwood to provide an increased presence at athletic events.

"The goal is to see that everyone remains safe," she said.

She said the incident provided an opportunity to see the district's "If you see something, say something" campaign in action, with the process working as designed, including the orderly evacuation of the stadium.

Jones-Redmond also said she reached out to other superintendents in the South Suburban Conference to provide information on the incident and answer any questions they may have had.

She also addressed another aspect of the incident. "I talked with the administrators about copycats," she said. "That's what also happens (sometimes) in situations like this. We will always err on the side of being abundantly cautious."