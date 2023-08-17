GARY — Former MLB pitcher LaTroy Hawkins was at McCullough Elementary School's open house on Friday, Aug. 11.
Gary Community School Corp. held open houses at all their schools.
Hawkins, a Gary native, attended West Side Leadership Academy. His professional baseball career lasted 21 years with 11 different teams, including the Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers.
He was inducted into the Gary Sports Hall of Fame on July 28.
Students in Gary returned to school on Tuesday.
PHOTOS: Gary Public Transportation Corporation electric bus unveiling
Indiana state Sen. Eddie Melton comments at the Gary Public Transportation Corp. electric bus unveiling ceremony Wednesday at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
Gary Public Transportation Corp. interim General Manager Denise Comer Dillard leads the agency's electric bus unveiling ceremony Wednesday at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince comments at the Gary Public Transportation Corp. electric bus unveiling ceremony Wednesday at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
Indiana University Northwest Chancellor Ken Iwama speaks at the Gary Public Transportation Corp. electric bus unveiling ceremony Wednesday at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
Mattie Perry-Lightfoot takes a picture of Bert Martinez at the Gary Public Transportation Corp. electric bus unveiling ceremony Wednesday at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
Ashley Williams, left, and Sarah Aurelio check out one of the new electric busses at the Gary Public Transportation Corp. electric bus unveiling ceremony Wednesday at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Ty Warner speaks at the Gary Public Transportation Corp. electric bus unveiling ceremony Wednesday at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
Brenda Scott-Henry speaks at the Gary Public Transportation Corp. electric bus unveiling ceremony Wednesday at Indiana University Northwest in Gary. She is the director of the Office of Sustainability and Environmental Affairs in Gary.
Drive Clean Indiana Executive Director Carl Lisek speaks at the Gary Public Transportation Corp. electric bus unveiling ceremony Wednesday at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
Gary Public Transportation interim General Manager Denise Comer-Dillard leads the Gary Public Transportation Corp. electric bus unveiling ceremony Wednesday at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
A Gary Public Transportation Corp. electric bus unveiling ceremony was held Wednesday at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
