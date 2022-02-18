Friday's status of Region schools, libraries and local government offices

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Men — Matthew Kauffman, of Crown Point; Christopher Netherton, of Crown Point; Trent Wilson, of Valparaiso; Zachary Bodamer, of Crown Point, and Jonathan Otano, of Valparaiso — strike a pose.
Elizabeth Ramirez, right, founder of Parents for Peace and Justice, congratulates Sylvia Galvan, director of the new Circle of Love, a support group for families who have lost someone to a violent crime, at a press conference Saturday.
Jay Govert, 74, a retired Hammond police officer with wife Kathy. Govert went to UChicago Medicine, where doctors discovered a calcified coronary artery that put him at risk for a heart attack. He is fully recovered and doing better than ever.
Superintendent for Merrillville schools Nick Brown had heart surgery
Merrillville Community School Corp. Superintendent Nick Brown says he's grateful to get back to health after a life-saving surgery. “It was almost immediately that I felt completely different,” he said. “I just can’t tell you how that changes how you feel. Once you get released, about four weeks into recovery, you feel better, and then six weeks later, you really feel very comfortable and can start resuming your normal life activities.”
South Central’s Abbie Tomblin, Andrean’s Lindsay Arcella, Tori Allen and South Central's Lillian Tolmen fight for possession of the loose ball in the third quarter during the Class 2A regional at Winamac on Saturday.
Bridges' Scoreboard co-owner Jeff Bridges, left, and Griffith native Rich Miller discuss their Super Bowl LVI predictions inside the restaurant. Bridges bar stopped taking reservations early this week for its annual Super Bowl party. "We get a full house every year," Jeff Bridges, who will hold some tables open for fans deciding to show up at the last minute. "We usually get about 300 people."
Sheryl Schafer of Hobart hugs her granddaughter, Brooklynn Williamson, a first year Daisy Girl Scout. Schafer drove to Centier Bank in Winfield with her husband, Skip Schafer, to purchase more cookies.
Check out the Times' picks for the best images from the past week.
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Darren Flowers, of Dyer, shows his Dr. Strange, torturer supreme, costume Saturday at NWI Comic-Con.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Victoria Chatfield and Rachel Bill, of Williamsfield, Illinois, show their She-Ra cartoons. Mom's costume shows the older costume style while her daughter's costume shows the newer style.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Moxieana, of Portage, poses with the crocheted Japanese-style dolls she sold Saturday at NWI Comic-Con at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point.
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Doug Ross, The Times
Cosplay fun at NWI Comic-Con
Tom and Beth Strout, of Chesterton, show their costumes Saturday at NWI Comic-Con at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point.
Doug Ross, The Times
New group aims to be 'conduit' for peace, justice
Steve Euvino, The Times
Jay Govert, calcified coronary artery
John Luke
Superintendent for Merrillville schools Nick Brown had heart surgery
Merrillville Community School Corp. Superintendent Nick Brown passes the Merrillville High School drumline as they practice in the hallway.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Superintendent for Merrillville schools Nick Brown had heart surgery
John J. Watkins, The Times
EC Central wrestling semistate
Valparaiso's Connor Svantner, left, wrestles Mishawaka's Isaac Valdez in the 170-pound weight class Saturday during East Chicago Semistate competition.
John Luke, The Times
EC Central wrestling semistate
Valparaiso's Connor Svantner, left, wrestles Mishawaka's Isaac Valdez Saturday during East Chicago Semistate competition.
John Luke, The Times
EC Central wrestling semistate
Chesterton's Aiden Torres celebrates his win over Crown Point's Nick Tattini in the 145-pound weight class Saturday during East Chicago Semistate competition.
John Luke, The Times
021322-spt-gbk-win_1
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021322-spt-gbk-win_14
Andrean’s Tori Allen goes to the basket against South Central’s Delanie Gale in the third quarter during the Class 2A regional at Winamac on Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021322-spt-superbowl_01
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
Cookie sales
Deborah Laverty, The Times
Cookie sales
Hebron resident Jill Nemtuda, right, purchases cookies which she gave to Centier bank employee Ryan Morris as a thank you.
Deborah Laverty, The Times
021222-spt-bkh-hc-low_12
Hanover Central’s Nicholas Holden gets a shot off against Lowell’s Damian Delgado and Logan Krambeck in the first quarter Friday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021222-spt-bkh-hc-low_14
Lowell coach Joe Delgado shouts instructions in the first quarter against Hanover Central Friday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Michigan City meets Lake Central in boys basketball
Guarded by Lake Central's Jake Smith, Michigan City's Gio Laurent drives the baseline.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Michigan City meets Lake Central in boys basketball
Lake Central's Xavier Williams and Michigan City's Allen Briggs battle for a rebound.
John J. Watkins, The Times
The Nora Project at Westchester Intermediate School Inclusion Dance
From left Autumn Downing, 12, Victoria Van Kley, 11, and Alexis Richey, 13, dance in the gymnasium of Westchester Intermediate School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
The Nora Project at Westchester Intermediate School Inclusion Dance
Children form a train as they dance in the gymnasium of Westchester Intermediate School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
020922-nws-mvtown_03
Residents listen as the Merrillville High School Vocal Teens sings spirituals to help kick off Black History Month at the Merrillville Town Hall.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
020922-nws-mvtown_06
Several members of the community joined together Tuesday evening to support the awardwinning Merrillville High School Vocal Teens during their performance at the Merrillville Town Hall.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
020922-spt-gbk-cp_6
The Crown Point bench erupts as a foul call goes their way in the second quarter against Merrillville on Tuesday evening during the Class 4A sectional final at Crown Point.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020922-spt-gbk-cp_9
Crown Point’s Lilly Stoddard stops Merrillville’s Kylie Wells at the basket in the fourth quarter Tuesday evening during the Class 4A sectional final at Crown Point.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020922-spt-gbk-cp_1
Crown Point’s Alyvia Santiago celebrates the Bulldog’s 50-48 4A sectional win over Merrillville with Jessica Carrothers on Tuesday evening at Crown Point.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020922-spt-gbk-cp_14
Merrillville’s Kylie Wells gets past Crown Point’s Nikki Gerodemos to the basket in the first quarter Tuesday evening during the Class 4A sectional final at Crown Point.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020922-spt-gbk-cp_2
Crown Point’s Alyvia Santiago, Zoey Wells, Jessica Carrothers, and Mariana Maldonado walk off the floor after their 50-48 sectional win over Merrillville Tuesday evening at Crown Point.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Lake Central/West Side, Girls Sectional Championship
Lake Central's Anastasia Rosa celebrates the Indiana's win over West Side Tuesday during Munster Sectional Championship play.
John Luke
South Central plays Rensselaer for the Class 2A sectional title
South Central fans charge the court after the Satellites beat Rensselaer 41-38.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lake Central/West Side, Girls Sectional Championship
Lake Central's Essence Johnson holds the sectional championship trophy with other players after beating West Side 68-33 in Tuesday's Class 4A Munster Sectional championship.
John Luke, The Times
News conference at the Gary Public Safety Building on Sgt. William Fazekas
Gary Police Chief Brian Evans gives an update during a news conference at the Gary Public Safety Building on Sgt. William Fazekas, who was shot in Gary on Monday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Police search for suspect following shooting of Gary Detective Sgt. William Fazekas
A Whiting police officer watches over the intersection of Seventh and Lincoln Street on Monday in Gary as the search continues for a suspect in an officer-involved shooting.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Police search for suspect following shooting of Gary Detective Sgt. William Fazekas
Officers point to part of a possible blood trail along Lincoln Street near Seventh Avenue as they search for a suspect in an officer-involved shooting Monday in Gary.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Steve Wozniak of Apple commputer fame, is the keynote speaker at the Sinai Forum.
Steve Wozniak talks about his Apple beginnings Sunday for Purdue University's Sinai Forum at the Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City.
