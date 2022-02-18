 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday's status of Region schools, libraries and local government offices

School bus - Stock art

The following are schools, libraries and local government offices that are closed, delayed or on remote learning Friday due to weather or scheduled holidays.

Lake County

School Town of Highland: Presidents Day

Merrillville Community School Corporation: Presidents Day

School City of Hobart: Presidents Day

Gary Community School Corporation: Virtual learning

Crown Point Community School Corporation: Distance learning day

School City of East Chicago: Presidents Day

Lake Central School Corporation: Two-hour delay

Lake Station Community Schools: Presidents recess

School City of Hammond: E-learning

Bishop Noll: Virtual learning

Indiana University Northwest: Several hour delay

Hammond Public Library: Closed

Porter County

Valparaiso Community Schools: E-learning

Portage Township Schools: Presidents Holiday

Duneland School Corporation: Winter break

Porter County government: Two hour delay

LAPORTE COUNTY

Michigan City Area Schools: E-learning

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

