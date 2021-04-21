Gardin to receive $217,000 following departure from Tri-Creek schools, records show

A Title IX investigation into the matter found no evidence of abuse, harassment or misconduct against Gardin, school officials said.

Both Gardin and the Tri-Creek School Corp. have maintained the allegations "of nefarious misconduct" are falsehoods.

Gardin, who led Tri-Creek schools for nearly three years, submitted a resignation letter to the school board April 1.

"Thank you for the opportunity to lead the school corporation and for the support that you have shown me," he wrote in the letter.

His resignation was effective April 1, the same day the school board accepted Gardin's resignation, as well as the separation and release agreement.

The school district said the allegations have damaged Gardin's personal and professional reputation, and the school board decided Gardin, "could no longer effectively serve in the leadership role as superintendent," for the school corporation, records show.