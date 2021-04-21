Gardin to receive $217,000 following departure from Tri-Creek schools, records show

LOWELL — After resigning from his role as superintendent earlier this month, Rod Gardin is set to receive a payout for one contract year.
The Times learned through a recent records request that Gardin is set to receive the full balance of his salary and benefits, $217,927.38, in a lump-sum payment before June 30, as well as a MacBook Air laptop and a reference letter.
The agreement also states the district will pay for group health and other insurance coverage through the end of Oct. 31, 2023. After that date, Gardin will have the option to remain enrolled as a retiree in the district's medical coverage.
Gardin also will be reimbursed for attorney fees incurred for the contract resolution on or before May 1, records show.
Joseph Curosh Jr., Gardin's attorney, declined to comment on the settlement beyond stating, "this matter has been resolved amicably by all the parties."
Gardin requested to be placed on administrative leave earlier this year after a letter, titled, “Compilation of Witnessed Grooming Behaviors of Tri-Creek Superintendent Rod Gardin,” was emailed to school administration and staff, members of the Tri-Creek School Corp. board, the Indiana State Police and the Indiana Department of Child Services, according to a previous Times report.
A Title IX investigation into the matter found no evidence of abuse, harassment or misconduct against Gardin, school officials said.
Both Gardin and the Tri-Creek School Corp. have maintained the allegations "of nefarious misconduct" are falsehoods.
Gardin, who led Tri-Creek schools for nearly three years, submitted a resignation letter to the school board April 1.
"Thank you for the opportunity to lead the school corporation and for the support that you have shown me," he wrote in the letter.
His resignation was effective April 1, the same day the school board accepted Gardin's resignation, as well as the separation and release agreement.
The school district said the allegations have damaged Gardin's personal and professional reputation, and the school board decided Gardin, "could no longer effectively serve in the leadership role as superintendent," for the school corporation, records show.
The school board would not have asked Gardin to resign had it not been for the "false allegations" in the email, the "widespread publication" of the allegations and the damage caused to Gardin's reputation and his ability to "effectively lead" the district, records show.
