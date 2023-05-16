GARY — After Gov. Eric Holcomb signed into law a bill establishing a five-member appointed school board for Gary, the Gary Community School Corp. Advisory Board has been disbanded.

The bill will end the state takeover of the city's public school system on June 20, 2024. The state took control of the school district in 2017 due to intense financial issues and put it in control of the Distressed Unit Appeal Board. In doing so, it disbanded the elected school board and established an advisory board, which doesn't have any control over management of the district but can give awards and hold meetings to listen to resident feedback or discuss matters with the public.

The legislation ending the state takeover provides for installation of a new school board on July 1 to serve in an advisory capacity for a year.

Gary schools Manager Paige McNulty told the current advisory board members they will have no more meetings in a letter that has been shared with The Times.

"I want to thank you all for serving on the board and for your participation and support of the Gary Community Schools," McNulty wrote.

The announcement cancels a meeting scheduled for June.

Robert Buggs, president of the advisory board, took issue with dissolving the board now. He pointed out that the law doesn't go into effect until July 1 and argued that this means the advisory board should be in place until then. He was hoping to use the June meeting as an opportunity to explain to the community what is happening to the school district and to air his grievances about Gary losing its rights to an elected school board.

"The public is not aware of this stuff," Buggs said. "I need to explain to them that their rights to choose have been taken away from them."

The new school board will not be elected as most traditional school boards are. It will be comprised of one person appointed by the mayor of Gary, one person appointed by the Gary Common Council and three people appointed by the Indiana Secretary of Education, who must appoint at least one Gary resident, another resident of Lake County and a final member from anywhere.

Buggs takes particular issue with the fact that one of the board members doesn't even have to live in Lake County.

"How in the hell you going to make a decision for my grandchildren and you don't know anything about Gary at all?" he said. "The other thing is you're telling the city of Gary and everybody that lives in Gary that they don't have enough damn sense to govern themselves."

Buggs said the right to vote for a school board is "a guaranteed right" and "something I put my life on the line for as a veteran." Buggs served as a medic in the U.S. Army for 26 years.

This also comes in the middle of a lawsuit between several of the members of the advisory board. Jacquese White is suing Buggs and three other board members, Lovetta Tindal, Mary Ann Canty-Reedus and Amelia Brown, after they voted to remove her as the board's appointment to the Gary Public Library Board of Trustees — one of the board's few powers is to appoint two members to the Gary Public Library Board. That lawsuit is ongoing and Jewell Harris Jr., White's attorney, told The Times they intend to see it through.

