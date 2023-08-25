GARY — Glen Park Academy has recently renovated its school library.

The elementary school's library features updated furniture and carpet, as well as a redesigned computer lab.

The renovated library also features hundreds of new books for Glen Park students. The school received $40,000 worth of books, half of them through grant funding and the other half through donations from Half Price Books in Orland Park, Illinois.

According to Glen Park Academy Principal Eric Worthington, the library was shut down in 2017 as Gary schools cut positions such as librarians. The library stayed dormant for five years until it was reopened last school year. Worthington said the library's reopening was one of things he asked for when he was hired as the school's principal in 2021.

"We know that in urban schools kids are struggling, especially coming out of COVID, to read and do basic skills like math," he said. "If you want to increase kids' reading scores, you have to provide them access to good literature."

According to Worthington, Glen Park has also added the number of STEM related books in its library, to coincide with a five-year STEM certification it received in May.

The library also added culturally appropriate book that represent the predominantly African-American student body of Glen Park the principal said.

"Kids need to see themselves presented in literature," said Worthington.

