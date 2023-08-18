GARY — The new Gary Community School Corp. board is holding a meet-and-greet event on Tuesday.

The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 22 at the Gary Area Career Center, 1800 E. 35th Ave.

The five-member appointed school board is comprised of Michael L. Suggs, Danita Johnson, Shontrai Irving, Akilia McCain and Vanessa Allen-McCloud.

In May, legislation was signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb authorizing the new board. It gave Gary Mayor Jerome Prince and the Gary Common Council each a selection on the school board, while Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner had the other three picks.

Prince chose McCain, the council selected Allen-McCloud, while Jenner picked Suggs, Johnson and Irving. The new school board officially went into effect July 1.

The school district is currently managed by the Distressed Unit Appeal Board and MGT Consulting. The school board in the meantime will serve in an advisory role to the school district's emergency manager. They will take full control of Gary schools no earlier than July 1, 2024.

