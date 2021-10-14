Gary school district close to balancing its books for first time in years

"Because if you're really concerned about giving us a new start then take the monkey off our back, take all the burden off our back, so we get a new start," Smith said. "And if we fail after this new start, then maybe we should be out of business. But you shouldn't have to start over again with a burden on your back."

The district's overall burden has been somewhat lightened after successfully winning voter approval in 2020 on a $71 million property tax referendum.

Gary schools also are set to receive some $67 million in federal COVID-19 assistance payments.

Smith urged DUAB to keep careful track of every penny of that money and ensure it goes toward short- and long-term investments in school people and property that bolster educational outcomes and the educational experience in Gary.

"We've got to make some efforts in improving the academics at the schools," Smith said.

Smith's call for greater local control of Gary schools, continued fiscal responsibility, and improved academic outcomes were echoed by many of the more than 100 Gary residents who attended the first DUAB meeting held in the Steel City since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic more than 19 months ago.