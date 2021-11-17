Gary school district, teachers union at collective bargaining impasse

The Gary Community School Corp. has reached an impasse with its teachers amid negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement.

According to the Indiana Education Employment Relations Board (IEERB), a ratified collective bargaining contract was due to be submitted Monday, and no signed deal was received by the close of business.

As a result, the school corporation and the teachers union must now work with a mediator to resolve the impasse over the next 30 days.

Paige McNulty, the Gary school district's manager, is confident that once the administration presents its last, best and final offer to the teachers union, the impasse will successfully be resolved in short order.

"We are bargaining in good faith," McNulty said. "I'm optimistic we will come to a resolution."

GlenEva Dunham, president of the Gary chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, is less certain. She believes the district is dragging its feet on negotiations and attempting to silence teachers when they try to call attention to the impasse.