GARY — Ten pints of blood were donated Monday at the Gary Area Career Center, where nursing students gained real-world experience and made a difference for people in medical emergencies.

The blood was collected during the Gary Community School Corp.'s second annual blood drive, in partnership with the American Red Cross. Gary nursing students assisted Red Cross staff in administering the donations.

"Our community doesn’t always understand how important it is to donate blood," said Selena Bradley, lead counselor at the Gary Area Career Center. "By hosting periodic blood drives within the schools, we are educating our students and families and possibly saving lives."

The school district will be hosting blood drives regularly. For updates, check at garyschools.org; to find more blood drives with the American Red Cross, visit redcross.org.

PHOTOS: 2021 Florencio Garza Memorial Blood Drive American Red Cross Olivia F. Garza Memorial entrance Raffle baskets Grilling Gift Snack table