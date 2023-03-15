GARY — Gary Community School Corp. has announced two new additions to its administrative team.

Corrine Rensch will become the district's new director of operations in the building, grounds and maintenance division, and Shalanda Robinson has been named co-director of federal programs, the district said.

Prior to joining the district, Rensch managed capital projects and building improvement initiatives for companies such as ABM and Aramark. She said her immediate goals in her new role are to hold vendors and staff accountable for fulfilling their responsibilities and recognize employees who excel on the job.

"We all have to work hard and do our best in our roles in order for our children to have adequate and efficient learning facilities," Rensch said. "I have witnessed some excellent work since I’ve been here, and I look forward to making sure we only get better."

Robinson, who graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1990, will work alongside fellow co-director of federal programs Nathan Williamson until Williamson retires in June.

"I’ve worked on this amazing team to get our federal funds in compliance with state regulations, and I know how important it is for our district to receive these funds to function efficiently and provide for our scholars," Robinson said. "I look forward to identifying more funding and supporting the great programs we offer students across the district."

This news comes as the Indiana Legislature is poised to end a state takeover of the district that began in 2017, meaning a new school board will likely begin governing the district soon.

"The district’s succession plan has been in the works for quite some time to ensure the quality and integrity of department leadership," GCSC Manager Paige McNulty said. "I am extremely proud of the team we have built and the genuine commitment they all have to providing children with the tools needed for success. The recent appointments of Corrine and Shalanda serve as further evidence that we are serious about being a school corporation that is second to none."

McNulty also noted her pride that both Rensch and Robinson were promoted during Women’s History Month.

"While the timing is coincidental, it is still a celebration of hardworking, dedicated women who are making strides within their organizations and on behalf of children," McNulty said.

