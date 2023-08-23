Extreme heat caused the Gary Community School Corp. to dismiss students early on Wednesday.

Middle schoolers and high schoolers were dismissed at 12:30 p.m., while elementary students were dismissed at 1:45 p.m.

According to a message posted on the school district's website, the extreme temperatures impacted the ability to keep building temperatures at a comfortable level.

Gary schools said they would continue to monitor weather forecasts, and make determinations about Thursday and Friday as soon as possible to give families enough time to plan accordingly.

Temperatures in Northwest Indiana will be at or near record levels Wednesday and Thursday, with high humidity expected as well.

On Wednesday, temperatures are expected to reach into the low to mid-90s, with the heat index around 105 degrees. Temperatures on Thursday are expected to be higher, in the mid to upper 90s, with a heat index around 110 degrees.

