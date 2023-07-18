GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. is hosting an enrollment and career fair this Friday.
The fair is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at West Side Leadership Academy, 900 Gerry St.
Parents and students will have the opportunity to learn more about available programs in Gary schools and enroll children for the upcoming academic year.
Representatives from the school district’s human resources department will also be present to speak with interested job applicants. Those seeking employment are encouraged to bring their resume. The district’s
jobs page currently lists 55 openings in a variety of jobs, including athletics, maintenance, teaching and tutoring.
Gary Community School Corp. serves over 4,000 students at six elementary schools, two middle schools and a high school.
For more information, visit the Gary Community School Corp website here.
GALLERY: The Times Photos of the Week
Craig Zandstra leads the way on a tour of Hatcher Park in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Harry Kuttner (from left), Emily Glover and Jessica Fernandez join Daniel Suarez on a tour of the wooded area of Hatcher Park in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
America in Bloom adviser Laurie Lafferty (right) chats with Pat Rosenwinkel, president of Dyer in Bloom, and Dyer Operations Director Bryan Lane at Town Hall.
John J. Watkins, The Times
America in Bloom advisers Galen Gates and Laurie Lafferty take photos inside the Dyer Historical Society Museum.
John J. Watkins, The Times
America in Bloom adviser Galen Gates (left) and Dyer Operations Director Bryan Lane discuss Hart Ditch near Town Hall.
John J. Watkins, The Times
America in Bloom adviser Laurie Lafferty (left) chats with Dyer Town Council member Mary Tanis in the council chambers.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Kate Buckley, 17, of LaPorte snuggles with Charlotte (left) and Nugget while using her cellphone Wednesday at the LaPorte County Fair.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Merle Miller demonstrates a trick Wednesday to LaPorte County Fair Queen Jaxzee Marks (left) and first runner-up Samantha Wilson at the fair.
John J. Watkins, The Times
4-H'ers wrangle their pigs at the start of judging Wednesday at the LaPorte County Fair.
John J. Watkins, The Times
New Valparaiso University basketball coach Roger Powell Jr. (right) takes on volleyball coach Carin Avery in a free-throw shootout at Zao Island in Valparaiso.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Roger Powell Jr. (right), Valparaiso University's new basketball coach, and Vincent Walker, director of cross country and track and field, play a game of Connect 4 Hoops at Zao Island in Valparaiso.
John J. Watkins, The Times
New Valparaiso University basketball coach Roger Powell Jr. signs an autograph for Kameron Williams, 8, at Zao Island in Valparaiso.
John J. Watkins, The Times
New Valparaiso University basketball coach Roger Powell Jr. autographs a T-shirt for Brody Rees, 11, at Zao Island in Valparaiso.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Carl Wodrich, a d
eputy assistant commissioner with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management; Debra Shore, EPA regional administrator and manager of the Great Lakes National Program; Col. Paul Culberson of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Indiana Rep. Carolyn Jackson; and U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, cut the ribbon Monday for the Lake George Canal remediation project.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Guests head out for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for the Lake George Canal remediation project.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Stephen Bell, director of the Chicago Park District's Ford Calumet Environmental Center and Big Marsh Park, talks about the Calumet Region history.
Joseph S. Pete
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.