GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. is hosting an enrollment and career fair this Friday.

The fair is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at West Side Leadership Academy, 900 Gerry St.

Parents and students will have the opportunity to learn more about available programs in Gary schools and enroll children for the upcoming academic year.

Representatives from the school district’s human resources department will also be present to speak with interested job applicants. Those seeking employment are encouraged to bring their resume. The district’s jobs page currently lists 55 openings in a variety of jobs, including athletics, maintenance, teaching and tutoring.

Gary Community School Corp. serves over 4,000 students at six elementary schools, two middle schools and a high school.

For more information, visit the Gary Community School Corp website here.

