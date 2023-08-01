GARY — Grade-level orientations will be taking place to prepare middle schoolers and high schoolers for the upcoming school year in Gary.

Orientations will take place at Gary Middle School VPA, Bailly STEM Academy, West Side Leadership Academy and the Gary Area Career Center. These orientations will give students and their families a chance to tour the buildings, meet with their teachers and get information to prepare for the first day of school.

The orientation dates and times are as follows:

Gary Middle School VPA

Aug. 4

6th grade: 9-10:30 a.m.

7th and 8th grade: 12:30-2 p.m.

Bailly STEM Academy

Aug. 8

6th grade: 9:30-11 a.m.

7th and 8th grade: 1-3 p.m.

West Side Leadership Academy

Aug. 7

9th grade: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

10th grade: 1-5 p.m.

Aug. 8

11th grade: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

12th grade: 1-5 p.m.

Aug. 9

Makeup day for all grades: 4-6 p.m.

Gary Area Career Center

Aug. 3

12-2 p.m.

In addition, open houses will be held at all school buildings on Aug. 11 from 12 to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit the school district’s website here.

