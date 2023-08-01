GARY — Grade-level orientations will be taking place to prepare middle schoolers and high schoolers for the upcoming school year in Gary. Orientations will take place at Gary Middle School VPA, Bailly STEM Academy, West Side Leadership Academy and the Gary Area Career Center. These orientations will give students and their families a chance to tour the buildings, meet with their teachers and get information to prepare for the first day of school. The orientation dates and times are as follows: Gary Middle School VPA
7th and 8th grade: 12:30-2 p.m.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Lighthouse Place Premium outlet shop, Fat Boys Creamery, Life's Cafe, Cut Up & Dye Hair Studio and 717 Dream Vision Events open; Vito's Italian Ice relocates Bailly STEM Academy
7th and 8th grade: 1-3 p.m.
West Side Leadership Academy 9th grade: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. 11th grade: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Makeup day for all grades: 4-6 p.m. Gary Area Career Center In addition, open houses will be held at all school buildings on Aug. 11 from 12 to 3 p.m.
For more information, visit the school district’s website
here.
PHOTOS: Ex-MLB stars host free baseball clinic in Gary
Jim Thome, Kenny Lofton, Tim Byrdak, LaTroy Hawkins, Michael Bowden and Marcus Nettles pose with participants and volunteers at the Still Got Game Foundation's baseball clinic at the U.S. Steel Yard in Gary on Tuesday.
Noah Bortle, The Times
Former Gary RailCat and Major League Baseball player Tim Byrdak shows children pitching mechanics at the Still Got Game Foundation baseball clinic at the U.S. Steel Yard in Gary on Tuesday.
Noah Bortle, The Times
Jim Thome, Kenny Lofton, Tim Byrdak, LaTroy Hawkins, Michael Bowden and Marcus Nettles pose with participants at the Still Got Game Foundation's baseball clinic at the U.S. Steel Yard in Gary on Tuesday.
Noah Bortle, The Time
A photo of Tim Byrdak hangs at the U.S. Steel Yard in Gary where Brydak played for the Gary SouthShore RailCats. Byrdak helped coach at the Still Got Game Foundation clinic on Tuesday.
Noah Bortle, The Times
Former professional baseball players, Jim Thome, Kenny Lofton, Tim Byrdak, LaTroy Hawkins, Michael Bowden and Marcus Nettles answer questions from the Still Got Game Foundation baseball clinic attendees at U.S. Steel Yard in Gary on Tuesday.
Noah Bortle, The Times
Former Gary RailCat and MLB pitcher Tim Byrdak coaches at the Still Got Game Foundation clinic at the U.S. Steel Yard in Gary on Tuesday.
Noah Bortle, The Times
Former MLB pitcher Michael Bowden shows Still Got Game Foundation clinic participants how to grip pitches at the U.S. Steel Yard in Gary on Tuesday.
Noah Bortle, The Times
Jim Thome, Kenny Lofton, Tim Byrdak, LaTroy Hawkins, Michael Bowden and Marcus Nettles pose with participants at the Still Got Game Foundation's baseball clinic at the U.S. Steel Yard in Gary on Tuesday.
Noah Bortle, The Times
Gary native and former MLB pitcher LaTroy Hawkins helps with fielding ground balls at the Still Got Game Foundation clinic at the U.S. Steel Yard in Gary on Tuesday.
Noah Bortle, The Times
Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Thome gives hitting advice at the Still Got Game Foundation clinic at the U.S. Steel Yard in Gary on Tuesday.
Noah Bortle, The Times
