GARY — On Saturday, Gary Community School Corp. will host a transition fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gary Area Career Center designed to connect families of soon-to-be graduates with community partners and organizations, the school district announced.

Families with children 14 and older are encouraged to attend to help them navigate life post-graduation and to support students in gaining the skills and knowledge necessary for a career after high school. GCSC said it designed the transition fair based on the requests, feedback and questions submitted by parents.

Partners from post-secondary options as well as employers will be at the event, GCSC said. The event is for both special education and general education students, and there will be dozens of organizations, including TradeWinds, Mental Health of America and Geminus Corp., that specifically support disabled people.

"We are introducing students to the choices they have after high school whether its to learn a trade, attend college, enlist in the armed forces or go straight to the workforce," Shavette Grady, director of special populations for GCSC, said. "The sooner they know what they are interested in, the easier it becomes to connect them to the resources to succeed."

