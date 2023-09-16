Students in the Gary Community School Corp. will be able to receive tablets and internet access at no cost, the school district announced.

The school district is participating in a student technology program, allowing it to provide all their students with a tablet and monthly internet service.

Gary schools are able to participate in the program since they are a recipient of the Community Eligibility Provision, a federal school meals option that allows the school district to serve free meals to students without having to collect household applications.

The tablets and internet service are being provided by Get Public Wireless, a broadband technology company. According to their website, they provide subsidized devices and service to those receiving government benefits.

Information to apply is available is available on the Gary Community School Corp. website.