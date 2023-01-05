Gary schools receive new furniture

Gary Community School Corp. students returned to their classrooms after winter break to a surprise Tuesday: brand-new furniture.

Glen Park Academy New Furniture 2.jpg Staff rolls brand-new furniture into Glen Park Academy for Excellence on Tuesday. Buildings throughout the Gary school district received new f…

"The looks on the children's faces were priceless," Glen Park Academy for Excellence Principal Eric Worthington said. "It was like Christmas all over again. They deserve to learn in an atmosphere that is most conducive to learning and triggers their creativity. This new furniture will help do this."

Every school in the district received new furniture and saw new classroom layouts. This was the first time some of the buildings have received new furniture in decades, the district said in a news release.

Third-grader Anylah Dodson said the new furniture made her feel like "royalty."

"The desks are so clean," she said. "The chairs are comfortable like a couch. And the classroom, it just finishes the rest of it."

The upgrades were made possible through more than $7 million in federal funding the district received through ESSER, a program created by the CARES Act — and subsequent legislation — in 2020 to help schools deal with the lasting financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is another win for the district," GCSC Manager Paige McNulty said. "Our students, teachers and staff deserve environments that promote learning. The new furniture is another way we are supporting this notion."

