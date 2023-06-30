Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner announced on Friday her appointments to the newly formed Gary Community School Corp. Board of Trustees.

Jenner selected Michael L. Suggs, Danita Johnson and Shontrai Irving.

Suggs serves as director of Integration Planning and External Affairs at NIPSCO, while Johnson is the president and CEO of Edgewater Health and Irving is a professor of business law at Purdue University Northwest.

Jenner’s picks come a day after Mayor Jerome Prince and the Gary Common Council made their appointments to the school board. Prince chose Akilia McCain, who previously served on the Gary Schools Advisory Board and as president of the Gary Public Library Board. The council unanimously selected Vanessa Allen-McCloud, president and CEO of the Urban League of Northwest Indiana.

The five-member school board was established in May when Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Senate Enrolled Act 327. It authorizes the mayor of Gary and the Gary Common Council to each select a school board member and gives three selections to the Indiana secretary of education, who must appoint at least one resident of Gary, one resident of Gary or Lake County and one member from anywhere. The school board will eventually replace the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board as the school district’s governing body.

DUAB and MGT Consulting have run the Gary Community School Corp. since 2017. The former elected board was disbanded after it spent $21.5 million more than the district took in, accumulated $103 million in debt, frequently struggled to make payroll, stiffed vendors, routinely failed to remit to the IRS tax payments withheld from employees paychecks and fell $3 million behind on paying employee health insurance premiums.

Michaela Spangenburg of the Gary Education Coalition said they are “cautiously optimistic” about working with the new school board.

“The best system to develop community engagement and ensure the safety and betterment of our students is through direct elections, which must be the ultimate goal for genuine transition back to local control. Intermediary measures can be taken along that road to progressively increase accountability, build trust, and bolster support for the transitional board…We congratulate all appointees and look forward to working with them toward a successful transition back to local control and the recovery of our schools.” Spangenburg said in a statement.

The Gary Education Coalition had previously established a pool of candidates. Applicants were asked to email their materials to IDOE chief of staff Brian Murphy but according to Spangenburg, almost none of the 22 people in the pool of candidates were interviewed by the IDOE.

The new board is set to take effect July 1, with Suggs serving as chairman. It will be initially tasked with advising the district’s emergency manager and will take full control, including the power to appoint a superintendent, on July 1, 2024, or a later date when DUAB certifies Gary schools are no longer financially distressed.