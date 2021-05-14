Gary schools to ‘double down on academics' with federal funding

The funding comes as a $71 million referendum was passed by voters in November, which created more funding for student support, as well as the first raise for Gary educators in more than a decade.

The district also is using a $25 million school improvement fund to modernize school buildings, the news release states.

“We appreciate the support from Congressman Frank Mrvan to help make this funding possible. This is an extraordinary opportunity for our students and staff, and we’re going to seize it," McNulty said.

Continuing to improve academics and building a sustainable district guided the school corporation's plan to spend the funds, with five categories created for the plan, including instruction, technology, facilities, equipment and personnel, a news release states.