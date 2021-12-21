 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Peoples Bank
Gary teachers to see 3% pay hike, incentive pay options
alert urgent

Gary teachers to see 3% pay hike, incentive pay options

Gary Community School Corp. The Path Forward

A sign outside Gary's West Side Leadership Academy details capital improvements planned at the high school as a part of the district's "Path Forward" campaign to address academic, operations, fiscal and engagement issues within the school corporation.

 Carley Lanich, File, The Times

The Gary Community School Corp. has reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement with its teachers' union that boosts base pay and features three opportunities for teachers to earn extra incentive pay.

The deal, presented Tuesday to the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board, hikes teacher salaries by 3% and offers up to $7,000 in additional pay for teachers who meet specific goals regarding academic performance, teacher absences and student attendance taking.

"This tentative agreement gives teachers their fourth pay increase in the last 14 months, which demonstrates GCSC’s commitment to educators, especially during the pandemic," said Paige McNulty, the district's manager.

The Be Well Crisis Helpline is accessed by dialing 211 or 866-211-9966. After entering their zip code and selecting the helpline, the caller is connected to a trained, compassionate counselor available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

"This tentative agreement also highlights the need for our performance as a district to improve. By including these incentives and benchmarks, we hope to see improvements across the board, especially in academics."

Records show the state-managed school district and the Gary Teachers Union reached a bargaining impasse Nov. 15.

Both sides then worked through a mediator to reach the settlement the union approved Friday.

"As educators, we understand that we are still under state control and that negotiations are a two-way street," said GlenEva Dunham, GTU president.

"The stipends that we’ve negotiated are doable, and I believe all my fellow educators will strive to go beyond what is needed to teach their students."

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

McNulty agreed: "We had a great mediator, and I think we were able to come to an agreement that will serve teachers as well as students."

Additional details about the new contract are available on the district's website: garycsc.k12.in.us.

The contract is due to be formally adopted at a Dec. 27 signing ceremony.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden Administration Announces Plan to Fight Omicron Variant

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts