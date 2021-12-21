Gary teachers to see 3% pay hike, incentive pay options

The Gary Community School Corp. has reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement with its teachers' union that boosts base pay and features three opportunities for teachers to earn extra incentive pay.

The deal, presented Tuesday to the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board, hikes teacher salaries by 3% and offers up to $7,000 in additional pay for teachers who meet specific goals regarding academic performance, teacher absences and student attendance taking.

"This tentative agreement gives teachers their fourth pay increase in the last 14 months, which demonstrates GCSC’s commitment to educators, especially during the pandemic," said Paige McNulty, the district's manager.

"This tentative agreement also highlights the need for our performance as a district to improve. By including these incentives and benchmarks, we hope to see improvements across the board, especially in academics."

Records show the state-managed school district and the Gary Teachers Union reached a bargaining impasse Nov. 15.

Both sides then worked through a mediator to reach the settlement the union approved Friday.